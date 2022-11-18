Donald Trump’s odds of beating DeSantis as polls paint a worrying picture





The latest polling data suggests voters would prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump to represent the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential election.

On Nov. 15, Trump announced he would run for president again following his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. Although DeSantis hasn’t officially announced he’s running for office, it is widely expected to what he presents himself as the Republican nomination.

A report by FiveThirtyEight pointed out that the majority of recent polls, conducted before Trump’s announcement, showed DeSantis beating Trump.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to update information on ongoing efforts to help people after Hurricane Ian hit the area October 4, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida. Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves a polling station after casting his vote in the U.S. midterm elections at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida on November 8, 2022. The latest poll suggested the voters would prefer DeSantis to Trump for the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election Getty

A YouGov poll conducted between Nov. 13 and 15, with a sample of 432 adults, gave DeSantis a 7-point lead at 46% to Trump’s 39%.

A Seven Letter Insight poll, conducted between Nov. 10 and 15 with a sample of 543 likely voters, scored a similar victory for DeSantis. In that poll, DeSantis led by 8 points at 34% to Trump’s 26%.

Two polls by WPA Intelligence with larger sample groups of likely voters, both conducted between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, had DeSantis as the winner.

The first poll was conducted among 843 likely voters and saw DeSantis winning by 20 points to 55% to Trump’s 35%. The second poll, of 1,044 likely voters, saw DeSantis win by 26 points to 56% to Trump’s 30.

However, two recent polls indicated that Trump would beat DeSantis.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult between November 10 and 14, with a sample of 842 registered voters, saw Trump winning by a 14-point margin at 47% to DeSantis’ 33%.

The second poll, conducted by Big Village, saw Trump win by a wider margin of 16 points. The poll, conducted between November 9 and 10 with a sample of 384 adults, saw Trump win with 50% of the vote to DeSantis’ 34%.

Trump may also find that some of his former donors are now considering the possibility of supporting DeSantis instead.

A spokesperson for Ronald Lauder, who owns half of Estée Lauder’s fortune, told CNBC on Wednesday that the billionaire will not help fund Trump’s latest presidential campaign.

Other billionaires who have publicly said they will not support Trump for 2024 include Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Citadel founder Ken Griffin and businessman Andy Sabin.

Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said he would support Trump if the former president received the GOP nomination, he would do whatever he could to ensure another Republican got the spot. coveted.

The Guardian also reported that media mogul Rupert Murdoch had “made it clear to [Trump] that we cannot support another run for the White House.”

Newsweek has reached out to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump for comment.

