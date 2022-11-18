Politics
Erdogan announces the commitment of the United States and Russia not to use nuclear weapons | Atalayar
The meeting of the intelligence chiefs of the United States and Russia in Ankara resulted in a commitment not to use nuclear weapons, at least for the time being. This was announced by the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who assured that according to the information provided by the Ottoman secret services, for the time being none of us (Russia and the United States) will try to use nuclear weapon.
CIA Director William Burns and his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin met in the Turkish capital in what was the highest-level meeting since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year . Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, told The Associated Press that the meeting was “linked to threats to international security,To this must be added the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who confirmed the meeting and also assured that “it was an initiative on the American side”.
This first rapprochement left the compromise on nuclear issues announced by Erdogan, but the intention is that the American and Russian positions will go further in the coming weeks. The question of nuclear disarmament will be discussed in Cairo within the framework of the bilateral commission on the START treaties – agreements between the United States and Russia to reduce their nuclear capabilities – according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who also referred to the meeting between the two countries’ senior intelligence officials. The meeting “was conducted by the special services. The issues discussed there are of a sensitive nature,” Ryabkov said.
The START III commission was announced on November 9 by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who explained that communication with Washington on these agreements has never ceased. Moreover, Zakharova said that this was not a negotiation process, but rather “practical” and “constant” work carried out by both parties in order to respect the agreements signed for the first time in 1991.
Sergei Ryabkov also hinted at the upcoming meeting on Egyptian territory, where he said the list of issues to be discussed was “long”. He also said he was open to discussing any aspect, assuring that “there are no closed questions, there are no taboos”. The Russian side claims to discuss “in a calm and constructive manner” and hopes that Washington will approach the meeting in the same way. They believe the West is trying to accuse Moscow of “non-existent intentions” regarding the use of nuclear weapons.
In this vein, the Deputy Minister asserts that the use of nuclear weapons could only be possible in two situations: “when an attack is carried out against us or our allies using nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction”, and a second scenario which would occur “when an act of aggression is committed against Russia using conventional weapons and the situation has reached a point where the very existence of our state is threatened”. He believes that “however firm we are on this issue, (…) they are trying to impute non-existent intentions to us, which is only a reflection of the course towards the demonization of Russia”.
The week of November 29 to December 6 will be very important for START III because, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, talks on the agreement have stalled. Today, 266 days after the outbreak of war, Americans and Russians will once again sit down at a dialogue table where nuclear disarmament will be at the top of the agenda. This is all the more important given Russia’s August ban on US inspections of its nuclear weapons arsenal, citing difficulties in doing the same on US soil.
The latest agreement, New START or START III, was extended by US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin in 2021 for the next five years. The memorandum aims to reduce the number of nuclear warheads by 30%, leaving the figure at 1,550 for each country. It also refers to intercontinental ballistic missiles, limited to 700 under this agreement, as well as intercontinental missile launchers, submarine ballistic missile launchers and nuclear-armed strategic bombers to 800.
Russia agrees to renew Ukrainian grain deal
In addition to the next meeting, Russia gave in despite threats not to renew the agreement allowing the export of Ukrainian grain. The deadline for renewal of this agreement was set for Saturday, November 19 and required the unanimous acceptance of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations. However, the Russians seemed reluctant to renew the deal, arguing that they preferred to wait for the lifting of restrictions on their grain and fertilizer exports, which, although not directly sanctioned, Western companies feared would lead to secondary sanctions that would prevent them from trading with Russian exporters.
Renewal of officially named Black Sea Grains Initiative for next four months welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterreswho hailed the extension as an agreement that “facilitates the safe navigation of grain, food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine.” Moreover, says Guterres, it shows the importance of calm diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions and, above all, it keeps open one of Ukraine’s most important export routes, which will remain open for at least 120 additional days.
