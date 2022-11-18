Trump is no longer having fun and it shows





Previously, even people who found her politics and character repulsive could still find something animating in her performance. Trump in the early days was often funny. He knew it and he used it. At the very least, there was no doubt that he was enjoying himself immensely.

The week he announced his third presidential campaign, there is good reason to doubt. Trump is a master of the demagogic arts. But in his long, numbing speech at Mar-a-Lago this week, something was wrong with the potion. what was that?

One place to look for an answer is in the original speech that started it all seven years and five months ago. People often invoke his iconic descent from the golden Trump Tower escalator during his first presidential campaign launch in June 2015. But they might not remember what he actually said.

I watched the entire speech again this week, testing several hypotheses and expecting some or all to turn out to be true.

Has 76-year-old Trump aged surprisingly? Not really. On the contrary, he looked a little thinner this week and not particularly crippled.

Has its message become more dispersed and less coherent? Rather, it was the 2015 speech that was most marked by random riffs and narrative excursions as different thoughts popped into his head. This week he was reading mostly from a teleprompter, which clearly sank his energy. But it also meant that large parts of the speech (certainly not all of it) had an identifiable argument that could be followed linearly from paragraph to paragraph.

Has his message changed noticeably, in a way that shows he doesn’t actually care about the issues, but is purely an opportunist who grabs anything that fits his goals? No, or at least no more than the average politician. There was great coherence between the two discourses: the competitive threat posed by China, the assertion that other nations don’t care about America’s decline, the swamp of lobbying culture in Washington.

The most dramatic change is that in 2015, Trump was obviously having fun and good-naturedly inviting his audience to have fun with him.

Yes, there were lines in 2015 that sparked outrage over his claim that a flood of undocumented immigrants included many rapists, but the prevailing tone was one of almost adolescent effervescence.

I’m really rich! he exclaimed, adding that his purpose was not to brag but to say that he could not be bought. Then he boasted: I’m really proud of my success.

Rather than the scathing insults we now associate with Trump, he said of his Republican candidates, I love them, even as he mocked them as ineffectual and unable to cut deals. He said how he hoped then-President Barack Obama would play golf at one of his country clubs (I have the best courses in the world).

He described America as a brand that needed to be marketed and promised to be an optimistic national cheerleader.

He talked about winning in Manhattan real estate even though the father he idolized was skeptical. I have to build these big buildings, I have to do it, dad. From his reputation as a brutal pro fighter, Trump commented, I think I’m a good person.

In short, for all the loud boasting, there was a human dimension to Trump in 2015 that was barely evident in the heavy, breathy, harassing tone of this week’s announcement.

The contrast is not incidental to calculations about whether Trump could return to the presidency after leaving the presidency, as only Grover Cleveland has done before in American history.

No one would get rich (even less me) from my Trump predictions over the years. Even so, I remain on the branch I climbed two years ago, after Trump lost the 2020 election but before the Jan. 6 riot: Trump is unlikely to reclaim the White House.

When he first appeared on the presidential stage, Trump was not actually as exotic a figure as he seemed. The loud, flamboyant outsider who rises to prominence by condemning elites as obsolete and out of touch with the real concerns of hard-working average citizens and promising to tear down a corrupt establishment is a familiar type in American politics. A mild example is Ross Perot. Malignant manifestations would include George Wallace, Joe McCarthy or Huey Long. Trump is unique only in that he reached the White House. These numbers usually cross the sky, make conventional politicians of both parties tremble, but have no power to stay.

In his 2022 incarnation, Trump is no longer a familiar American type. Rather, he proposes to import a sort of Juan Peronism into soil that has never supported this sort of thing in 240 years. The poor performance of Holocaust deniers in the midterm elections suggests that the United States remains a breeding ground for true authoritarianism.

Every hero, Emerson wrote about 170 years ago of Napoleon, finally becomes boring.

Maybe all the bad guys too. At least that’s the case for CNN, where for years reporters have prided themselves on opposing and exposing Trump even when, for programming reasons, the network was in a symbiotic relationship with him. On Tuesday, the anchors cut his speech in the middle for a roundtable analysis. Undoubtedly, they were responding to the reprimands of journalist priests who warn against the illegitimate amplification of Trump’s bombshell and deceptions. But the real reason was that listening to Trump’s speech was a bit painful. Unfortunately, listening to analysts describe it as energy efficient and full of falsehoods was also a bit of a pain.

Deep down, Trump is too much of a natural artist not to know the truth. He is no longer having fun. When he’s bored even for himself, it’s going to be very hard to keep his audience.

