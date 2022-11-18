President Xi Jinping meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

On the afternoon of November 17 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Bangkok.

President Xi stressed that amid the once-in-a-century pandemic and changes not seen in a century, China-Singapore relations have maintained good momentum. This has not only facilitated the COVID-19 response and economic recovery of the two countries, but also injected positive energy for the stability and prosperity of the region. The China-Singapore relationship is forward-looking, strategic and exemplary. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made a strategic deployment to build a modern socialist country in all respects and promote Chinese modernization on all fronts. China will work with Singapore for further progress in the time-progressing comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two countries.

President Xi stressed China’s willingness to develop close high-level exchanges with Singapore. China welcomes Singapore’s deep participation in building the new development paradigm and is committed to making high quality a distinct feature of cooperation between the two countries. The two sides should ensure the smooth implementation of the new land-sea international trade corridor as a landmark China-Singapore high-quality cooperation project, and promote the upgrading of cooperation projects in the areas of digitalization. , green development and other fields. Efforts should be made to conclude the follow-up negotiations on upgrading the China-Singapore FTA at an early stage, improve the level of trade and investment liberalization and facilitate exchanges between the two countries. Both China and Singapore depend on this region for their development, and our development is well integrated and beneficial to this region. China will work with Singapore to uphold regional solidarity and cooperation, oppose group politics, resist bloc confrontation, uphold the right direction of economic and regional integration, and firmly reject attempts to push to uncoupling and breaking supply chains, or building a small yard with high fences. It is hoped that the two parties will work together to pursue the Global Development Initiative (GDI) in this region.

Premier Lee expressed his pleasure to once again congratulate President Xi himself on the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress and his re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Noting the strong momentum of Singapore-China cooperation, he said that in the complex international situation, Singapore is looking forward to further deepening its ties with China and stands ready to work with China to advance existing cooperation mechanisms. bilateral and upgrade the three governments. – government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing and the Guangzhou Knowledge City project (3+1). China’s rise cannot be stopped. A strong and friendly China will have a positive impact on the region and the world, and can help small and medium-sized countries achieve common development. Singapore sees China’s development as positive, wishes GDI good luck and will explore ways to participate.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and He Lifeng, among others, were present at the meeting.