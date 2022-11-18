Politics
President Xi Jinping meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
On the afternoon of November 17 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Bangkok.
President Xi stressed that amid the once-in-a-century pandemic and changes not seen in a century, China-Singapore relations have maintained good momentum. This has not only facilitated the COVID-19 response and economic recovery of the two countries, but also injected positive energy for the stability and prosperity of the region. The China-Singapore relationship is forward-looking, strategic and exemplary. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made a strategic deployment to build a modern socialist country in all respects and promote Chinese modernization on all fronts. China will work with Singapore for further progress in the time-progressing comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two countries.
President Xi stressed China’s willingness to develop close high-level exchanges with Singapore. China welcomes Singapore’s deep participation in building the new development paradigm and is committed to making high quality a distinct feature of cooperation between the two countries. The two sides should ensure the smooth implementation of the new land-sea international trade corridor as a landmark China-Singapore high-quality cooperation project, and promote the upgrading of cooperation projects in the areas of digitalization. , green development and other fields. Efforts should be made to conclude the follow-up negotiations on upgrading the China-Singapore FTA at an early stage, improve the level of trade and investment liberalization and facilitate exchanges between the two countries. Both China and Singapore depend on this region for their development, and our development is well integrated and beneficial to this region. China will work with Singapore to uphold regional solidarity and cooperation, oppose group politics, resist bloc confrontation, uphold the right direction of economic and regional integration, and firmly reject attempts to push to uncoupling and breaking supply chains, or building a small yard with high fences. It is hoped that the two parties will work together to pursue the Global Development Initiative (GDI) in this region.
Premier Lee expressed his pleasure to once again congratulate President Xi himself on the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress and his re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Noting the strong momentum of Singapore-China cooperation, he said that in the complex international situation, Singapore is looking forward to further deepening its ties with China and stands ready to work with China to advance existing cooperation mechanisms. bilateral and upgrade the three governments. – government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing and the Guangzhou Knowledge City project (3+1). China’s rise cannot be stopped. A strong and friendly China will have a positive impact on the region and the world, and can help small and medium-sized countries achieve common development. Singapore sees China’s development as positive, wishes GDI good luck and will explore ways to participate.
Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and He Lifeng, among others, were present at the meeting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/202211/t20221118_10977304.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Xi Jinping meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
- Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Meet the ‘Lady Superstar’ making Bollywood foray with Jawan
- Fashion show benefits Casa Pacifica
- Former Trump allies speak out against Trump running in 2024
- Britain raises windfall tax on oil and gas to 35%
- New tick-borne disease is killing livestock in the United States
- Cricket goes to the big leagues in Dallas and Ross Perot Jr. is connected
- Ticketmaster cancels public ticket sales for Taylor Swift tours
- Amazon lays off 10,000 employees Here are additional tactics tech companies use to quietly cut headcount
- PM Modi asks G20 leaders to commit to giving everyone access to technology » Capital News
- Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange: Transactions by Eurobank Equities
- Trump is no longer having fun and it shows