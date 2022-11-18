Anthony Albanese navigated the G20 one handshake at a time

Australia is back, Albanese said as his nine-day trip drew to a close. Were back around the table. Australia is engaged, has had positive and constructive discussions with our historical allies, but also with everyone in the region… If you look at the status of Australia, we

punch above our weight in international forums, when were ripe, when were sane, when were engaged, when we engage in diplomacy. Foreign affairs experts say they are impressed with the Albanians’ nine-day trip, which ends on Saturday. I think it’s been a very good summit season for Australia and for the Prime Minister, said Richard Maude, executive director of policy at Asia Society Australia. Lowy Institute Executive Director Michael Fullilove says: He looks confident on the international stage. Not all prime ministers started out in the same relaxed and confident way in foreign affairs. He seems good about himself and that’s important.

Anthony Albanese’s meeting with Xi Jinping was the first meeting between Australian and Chinese leaders since 2016. Credit:James Brickwood The highlight of Albanese’s trip was undoubtedly his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The prospect of such a meeting was a fantasy only a few months ago; under the Morrison government, China had cut off all ministerial contact, refusing to return calls from its Australian counterparts, let alone meet in person. Yet as the G20 approached, momentum was clearly building for a rapprochement: Foreign Minister Penny Wong spoke on the phone with her Chinese counterpart and Albanese spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. during the ASEAN gala dinner. While welcoming the dialogue, Albanese pointed out that a meeting had not been locked. It only became official when he stepped off the tarmac in Bali and announced that, yes, Xi would hold his first bilateral meeting with an Australian prime minister since Malcolm Turnbull in 2016. A cordial meeting with Xi alone would have made the Albanians’ trip a success, but there were several other diplomatic victories. In Phnom Penh, Albanese met for 40 minutes with US President Joe Biden, where they discussed, among other things, how to secure nuclear-powered submarines for Australia under the AUKUS pact. The two leaders clearly get along, walking out of the meeting smiling and shaking hands.

In Phnom Penh, Albanese met for 40 minutes with US President Joe Biden, where they discussed, among other things, how to secure nuclear-powered submarines for Australia under the AUKUS pact. The two leaders clearly get along, walking out of the meeting smiling and shaking hands. In Bali, Albanese held back-to-back meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Modi invited Albanese to visit India in March; Sunak jokingly asked his opinion on winning the election. A day later, as Albanese flew to Thailand, the Burmese junta Australian economist freed Sean Turnell after 650 days in prison. Turnell's exit followed months of intense behind-the-scenes diplomacy alongside Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia. Announcing that Turnell was on his way back to Sydney, a visibly emotional Albanian said: Sometimes in this job you have a great time. It was the second time Albanese had met US President Joe Biden. The first time was in Japan, just after the Australian elections. Credit:James Brickwood Unlike some of his predecessors, notably Kevin Rudd, Albanese did not come to the premiership with a reputation as an international affairs guru. No worries, says Fullilove.

You don’t have to be a foreign policy expert to be a good foreign policy prime minister, he says. You must have good instincts, be good at relating to people, be a good negotiator. You must be able to prioritize and delegate to your foreign minister and officials. Based on Albanese’s performance over the past week and the rest of his premiership, Fullilove says it’s a skill set he has. French President Emmanuel Macron was happy to welcome Anthony Albanese, but he continues to criticize the AUKUS pact. Credit:James Brickwood A real-time reminder of how diplomacy can go wrong came on Thursday, when Xi – in the immortal words of former Prime Minister Tony Abbott – faced Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20. With cameras capturing the moment, Xi accused Trudeau of leaking details of their side meeting held the day before, saying it showed he lacked sincerity. It was Trudeau’s first meeting with Xi in three years and it had gone badly.

The half-hour meeting between Albanians and Xi, on the other hand, went well. China values ​​Australia’s recent drive to improve and develop bilateral relations, Xi said after the meeting, according to Chinese state media. According to Albanese, Xi did not even raise the issue of AUKUS, even as Chinese state media fumed against the pact. Maude, who advised former prime minister Julia Gillard on foreign policy and led the 2017 foreign policy white paper process, said: The meeting marks the final end of the long period in which contacts high level have been frozen. And while there were no obvious immediate results from the meeting, the very fact that it happened widens the window for Australia to make practical gains in the future. Maude warns Australia won’t return to imaginary golden age with China; the differences between nations are just too deep. But he says Australia has a better chance of reversing some of the tariffs that have hurt Australian wine, lobster and barley exporters. It also opens up the possibility of high-level negotiations to secure the release of two detained Australians, journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun. Fullilove thanks Albanese and Wong for taking some warmth out of the relationship without conceding anything to Beijing.