Report: Trump told Republicans to approve it ASAP or face the consequences





In the aftermath of the midterm elections, Donald Trump became radioactive within the Republican Party. Oh sure, there are people who still support him and will always support him, but, lately, many GOP lawmakers, party mega-donors, and Rupert Murdoch-owned publications have made it clear that he should get lost and they don’t want to be associated with him. Even the previously reliable hangers are suddenly all, sorry, I’m washing my hair that night. Even his own daughter, the one he really loves, that’s all, Ooo, I’d love to, but I’m reserved. And in that context, it’s even more hilarious that the ex-president, who is running for office for the third time, is apparently not only telling Republicans that they better endorse him as soon as possible, but that they will regret the day they crossed paths with him when he wins, which he believes he will.

Rolling Stone reports that ahead of last week’s election, Trump made a series of phone calls to GOP lawmakers and other elected officials, demanding they sign off before he announced. his candidacy or at least shortly thereafter, according to two sources familiar with the conversations. He added that he kept track of who approved him early, and that those who waited too long were not going to like the fate that befalls them when he wins. He also apparently said he was researching who dumped him for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other possible 2024 primary opponents, according to people familiar with the matter. He said it wasn’t a tough call to make and there was a good decision to approve it as soon as possible, one of the sources told the outlet.

And while no one likes being threatened, especially not by a guy who has a documented history of suing his perceived enemies, it seems the harsh talk didn’t have the effect Trump had hoped. As Rolling Stone notes, party heavyweights, even some who had been quick to support him, were reluctant to come on board, and when the ex-president launched his candidacy at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, Madison Cawthorn, the outgoing scandal-representative from North Carolina, was the only congresswoman who bothered to attend.

And the story only gets sadder from there:

Even some of Trump’s former official surrogates are, for now, evasive. Jack Kingston, a former US congressman from Georgia who worked as Trump’s surrogate before and during his presidency, once told Trump, I am with you and will stay with you until the curtain falls. On Wednesday, when asked if he was going to be Trump’s surrogate again or if he was going to endorse Trump 2024, Kingston replied, I’m a free agent right now. Focus on Georgia runoff, among others.

Stephen Moore, another former Trump surrogate and adviser, was also evasive when asked about an endorsement: Not sure yet. He said, however, I think if Trump will stay on the message of his America First program and not obsess over the 2020 election, then he can be a real force.

In the past few weeks alone, billionaire Republicans Stephen Schwarzman, Ken Griffin and Ronald Lauder have publicly let him down, while his former Secretary of State and previously staunch footstool Mike Pompeo tweeted: We need more seriousness, less noise and leaders who look forward, do not look in the rear view mirror pretending to be victims. Major party leaders Mitch McConnell, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Kevin McCarthy won’t say if they support him.

In another piece of mob boss behavior, Trump told reporters last week, of DeSantis, if he got away, I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone other than maybe his wife, who really runs his campaign.

