Celebrities supporting Trump who announced they would vote for him in the 2024 election





Two days after Donald Trump announced he would run again in 2024, a number of conservative celebrities have already announced they will support the former president in his re-run for the White House.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States tonight,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Florida where his campaign will have its seat.

“I’m running because I believe the world has yet to see the true glory of what this nation can be,” he added. “We will put America first again.”

Trump would become only the second commander-in-chief in US history elected to two nonconsecutive terms. Here are celebrities who have already backed his campaign for the top job.

Donald Trump speaks during election night at Mar-a-Lago on November 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Johnny Damon (inset) is one of many famous Trump supporters who have spoken out after his campaign announcement. Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Inset Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Delta Airlines/Getty Images

Randy Quaid

The Oscar-nominated actor and brother of compatriot Dennis Quaid referenced Trump’s campaign speech in a Nov. 16 tweet, writing, “Make America Glorious Again! Trump 2024.”

Robert David

The Goonies actor praised the former president on Twitter, writing, “Listening to Donald Trump made me feel that America’s greatest days could be ahead of us. Donald Trump has the balls, the common sense and savvy to lead America out of the destructive path it currently faces.He clearly communicates to the American people with bold clarity.

Listening to Donald Trump made me feel that America’s greatest days could be ahead of us. Donald Trump has the balls, the common sense and the know-how to pull America out of the destructive path it currently faces. He clearly communicates to the American people with bold clarity.

— Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) November 16, 2022 Johnny Damon

The former Major League Baseball star simply wrote “Trump 2024” next to an American flag on Tuesday.

Terrence K. Williams

The comedian, who apparently attended Trump’s campaign launch, said the news of his re-election bid “was the biggest announcement of the year.”

“He has my complete and total endorsement. He has done so much for America. He has done so much for the black community! He will always have my support. We love you Trump,” he added. “MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN. TRUMP 2024.”

President Trump’s announcement was the biggest announcement of the year

He has my complete and total approval. He has done so much for America. He has done so much for the black community! He will always have my support. we love you trump

MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN

TRUMP 2024 pic.twitter.com/D8kBmD4GZj

— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 16, 2022 Keemstar

The YouTuber, who has nearly 200,000 followers on the platform, tweeted “Trump 2024” to his 2.7 million Twitter followers.

Antonio Sabato Jr.

The actor and former Calvin Klein model tweeted, “Now we stand with TRUMP! Let’s take our country back!”

In the past, other celebrities including Kirstie Alley, Jon Voight, Kid Rock, Stacey Dash, Scott Baio, Roseanne Barr, Jason Aldean, his wife Brittany Aldean and many more have praised Trump, although that they haven’t talked about him on social media. since the former president’s announcement.

Now we are with TRUMP!

Reclaim our country!

— Antonio Sabato Jr. (@AntonioSabatoJr) November 16

Despite a slew of supporters, the New York native’s former vice president, Mike Pence, said in an interview with ABC News on Monday that the United States would have “better choices” in the election than his ex-colleague.

“People in this country get along pretty well once you get out of politics,” he told World News Tonight presenter David Muir. “And I think they want to see their national leaders start to reflect that same compassion and generosity of spirit.”

