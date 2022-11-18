



BEIJING, November 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called China and Indonesia strengthen exchanges in the field of public welfare, and jointly improve people’s livelihood and well-being. She made the remarks during her meeting with Indonesia’s first lady Iriana Joko Widodo Wednesday afternoon. CGTN: Peng Liyuan urges China, Indonesia to step up public welfare exchanges

Peng praised Iriana’s enthusiasm for public welfare and informed her of China active policies and achievements in the treatment and prevention of tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS. Peng has been the World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS since June 2011. She has long advocated global efforts in the fight against disease. Addressing a videoconference for World Tuberculosis Day 2022 organized by WHO on March 24she recounted her experiences visiting a number of medical facilities, schools and communities since joining the TB effort more than a decade ago. At the opening ceremony of a special high-level event on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on AIDS in June 2021she called on people from all walks of life in all countries to join hands and take action to strengthen the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis, in order to benefit all humanity and build a global community of health for all. During Wednesday’s event, students from the Confucius Institute of Tourism indonesia Udayana University in balidressed in folk costumes, sang the Indonesian song “Bengawan Solo” in Chinese. Peng praised the students for their singing and also thanked the musicians who accompanied them. Some of the students affectionately shouted, “Hello, Peng Mama!” and she answered happily. She asked students about their studies and life, encouraged them to keep working hard to learn Chinese, and invited more young Indonesians to visit. Chinadiscover Chinese culture and become emissaries of China–Indonesia Cooperation. Accompanied by Iriana, Peng also watched a performance of traditional Indonesian culture and art as well as an exhibition of handicrafts. Local girls, dressed in festive costumes, played from bali traditional “Pendet Dance” to welcome him. Peng chatted with them cordially and praised the handmade silk fabrics with bali such exquisite features. Peng and Iriana also had tea, discussed family life and enjoyed the music. SOURCECGTN

