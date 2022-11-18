Agreement reached to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative | 2022-11-17





The leaders of the United Nations, Turkey and Russia announce that an agreement has been reached to extend the Black Sea Grains Initiative for another 120 days beyond November 19, when the initial agreement would have expired without a new agreement. With over 11 million tonnes of grain and food delivered to those in need via around 500 ships in the past four months, the importance and benefits of this agreement for food supply and security of the world have become evident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a tweet on Thursday morning. The UN, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 22 after intense negotiations to allow Ukrainian exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other agricultural products to leave three ports of Odessa despite the ongoing war. . A safe corridor has been created for shipments from the Black Sea and through the Bosphorus Strait, where representatives from the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine to a Joint Cooperation Centerinspect incoming and outgoing vessels. Ukraine was struggling to export its grain through alternative routes, and the Initiative greatly expanded the flow of trade, helping to lower global food prices. I welcome the agreement of all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate safe navigation of grain, food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine, said UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres, who this week met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the head of Ukraine’s delegation to the G20 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, to negotiate. The initiative demonstrates the importance of quiet diplomacy in the search for multilateral solutions. The UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine also agreed to a second deal on July 22 that guaranteed the free flow of Russian fertilizers and wheat, though Moscow has complained in recent months that no wasn’t doing enough to make that happen. It is unclear whether an agreement has been reached on Moscow’s request to restart an ammonia pipeline that runs from the Togliatti facility in Samara, Russia, to the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine. The pipeline was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia accounted for 25% of the world ammonia market before the war. Russian media Kommersant and RIA Novosti quoted Sergey Vershinindeputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressing the importance of the pipeline and saying that ammonia was specifically included in the July 22 second agreement. There is a documentary base for the export of ammonia, including through the Black Sea. In particular, this concerns the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, Vershinin said. According to available information, the pipeline is in good condition and can technically be restarted. Guterres, in a separate statementmade it clear that facilitating Russian fertilizer exports remains a priority. The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the Joint Coordination Center to keep this vital supply line running smoothly, he said. The United Nations is also fully committed to eliminating the remaining obstacles to the export of food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. The two agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are key to bringing down food and fertilizer prices and averting a global food crisis. Georgy Eliseev, market analyst for S&P Global Commodity Insights, tells Agri Pulse that while an agreement has not yet been reached on the ammonia pipeline, there is a much better chance now that it will be restarted soon. For more news, visit www.Agri-Pulse.com.

