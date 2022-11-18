Fumio Kishida and Xi Jinping agree to improve strained ties





Fumio Kishida and Xi Jinping have agreed to try to improve relations between their nations, even as the Japanese prime minister has expressed serious concerns about Chinese military activities in the region. In their first face-to-face meeting, a 45-minute meeting late Thursday in Bangkok, the leaders of Asia’s two largest economies agreed to step up communication on security issues. Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have been strained by rising tensions over Taiwan and their territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu in China. I expressed my serious concerns over the situation in the East China Sea, including the Senkaku Islands, as well as Chinese military activities, including the launching of ballistic missiles, Kishida said after the meeting on the sidelines of the cooperation forum Asia-Pacific economy. I also reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Kishida added. In his opening remarks for the meeting, Xi expressed his intention to work with Japan to build a stable and constructive relationship. The importance of relations between the two countries has not changed and will not change, Xi said. I stand ready to work with you and shoulder my responsibility as a politician to build China-Japan relations that meet the demands of the new era from a strategic perspective. The first high-level in-person meeting between Chinese and Japanese leaders in three years has taken place as Tokyo finds itself caught in the crossfire of escalating US tech sanctions against China. Relations between the two Asian countries also soured in August when China fired five ballistic missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone for the first time in a show of force after Taiwan hosted a visit from Japan. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China has accused Pelosi of violating its claimed sovereignty over Taiwan. History, Taiwan and other major principled issues involve the fundamental trust and foundations of the political relationship between the two countries, and should be seriously honored and properly handled, Chinese state media quoted Xi as saying. While expressing concern over China’s military activities, Kishida called for cooperation on economy and green energy initiatives, while Xi said cultural exchanges should be expanded. A Japanese official described the mood of the exchange as generally positive. Kishida said the two sides had agreed that Russia should not use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but declined to elaborate on what Xi said on the matter. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued repeated warnings about the possible use of nuclear weapons as his war in Ukraine falters. Xi has so far refused to condemn Russia’s invasion, but has drawn praise from US allies for condemning any threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. His meeting with Kishida follows a series of recent diplomatic encounters this week in which he sought to assuage longstanding ties with the United States and many of its allies. This week, Xi and US President Joe Biden met for more than three hours at the G20 summit in Bali, where both signaled their desire to stabilize the difficult relations between the two countries, but made clear their lingering differences over Taiwan. Additional reporting by Maiqi Ding in Beijing

