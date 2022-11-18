Former Trump Organization CFO says Trump family was in the dark about tax evasion scheme





Former President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons signed the checks the Trump Organization’s CFO used to cheat on his taxes, but they had no idea it was a fraud, says Thursday the former chief financial officer.

Allen Weisselberg, 75, testified for a second day in Trump’s family business criminal trial in New York that the only other person at the company who knew about the tax evasion scheme was its controller, Jeffrey McConney .

Asked by Trump’s attorney, Alan Futerfas, in cross-examination whether Trump or anyone else at the company gave him permission to “commit tax evasion,” Weisselberg replied, “No. “.

“Did you conspire with the Trump family? Futerfas asked. “No,” Weisselberg said.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and attorney Alan Futerfas in court in New York on Thursday.Christine Cornell

Weisselberg also testified that he did not take any off-the-books benefits for the company, he said he did it for himself.

“Your decision not to pay taxes was solely for the benefit of Allen Weisselberg?” Futerfas asked. “Correct,” Weisselberg replied.

He acknowledged that the company had benefited financially, but said: “It was my personal greed that led to this.”

Weisselberg, the key prosecution witness, was indicted with the Trump Organization in April last year in what the government described as a 15-year scheme to cheat the system with tax money.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August and agreed to testify for a lesser sentence. Although he was removed from his position as chief financial officer after being indicted, he said on Tuesday that his duties were largely the same and that he still earned the same amount of money, around $ 1 million a year. year.

Weisselberg received $1.76 million in employee perquisites under this program, including a rent-free apartment, expensive cars, tuition at a private school for his grandchildren, and new furniture, prosecutors said in court filings. Other executives obtained similar benefits and received bonuses as independent contractors, which saved the company’s payroll taxes.

Weisselberg said Trump was aware of the benefits he was getting because he and later his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump would sign the checks.

When asked by Futerfas, Weisselberg said the only person who knew he was not paying the proper taxes on the benefits was McConney.

McConney testified last week that Weisselberg was the only bad actor, calling him a micromanager who had to approve all financial decisions.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives in court in New York on Thursday. Yuki Iwamura/AP

Weisselberg was the only individual charged in the case. Under the terms of his deal with prosecutors, he agreed to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, interest and penalties and to serve five months in prison, followed by five years of probation. He also agreed to testify honestly in the upcoming Trump Organization trial or face up to five to 15 years in prison.

He testified earlier Thursday that the Trump Organization cleaned up its business practices after Trump was elected president because of the extra scrutiny it was facing.

“Everyone was looking at our business from every angle you could think of, including Trump himself,” Weisselberg said.

Futerfas asked him if he had broken the family’s trust with the fraud. “Yes,” Weisselberg replied.

When asked if he was ashamed of his actions, he replied, “More than you can imagine.”

