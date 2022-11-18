Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address a Global Meeting in Delhi on Terrorism Financing Today | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote speech at the Third No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter Terrorism Financing on Friday. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the conference will provide a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime for combating the financing of terrorism as well as measures needed to meet emerging challenges.

The conference will build on the achievements and lessons of the two previous conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also seek to strengthen global cooperation to deny terrorist financing and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.

“It will bring together around 450 delegates from around the world, including ministers, heads of multilateral organizations and heads of delegation from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” the PMO said.

During the conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on “Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing”, “Use of Formal and Informal Terrorist Financing Channels”, “Emerging Technologies and financing of terrorism” and “international cooperation”. operation aimed at meeting the challenges of the fight against the financing of terrorism”.

Prime Minister Modi will open the conference while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conclude the event, expressing India’s determination in its fight against terrorism and its support systems to succeed against it . On Thursday, India said confirmation from China was still awaited while Pakistan and Afghanistan did not participate in the international event.

However, a total of 78 countries and multilateral organizations, including ministers from 20 countries, have confirmed their attendance at the two-day conference to be held Nov. 18-19 here in the nation’s capital.

“A total of 78 countries and multilateral organizations are participating in the third edition of the No Money For Terror conference starting tomorrow (November 18),” said Dinkar Gupta, director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA ) from India. anti-terrorist agency which works under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior, during a press briefing.

Asked about Pakistan and Afghanistan’s attendance at the conference, the NIA Director General said, “Pakistan and Afghanistan are not attending this conference.” Regarding China’s presence at the international event on terrorist financing, Secretary West (MEA) Sanjay Verma said that “China’s participation is not yet confirmed”.