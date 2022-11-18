India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive and ambitious. Here is what all PM Modi explained about the G20 presidency





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. During the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement regarding India’s G20 Presidency, saying: “India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. Over the next year, we will strive to ensure that the G20 functions as a global engine to build momentum for action. collective.” Additionally, he also spoke of environmental woes, compounded by growing disbelief in the ownership of natural resources. “The sense of ownership over natural resources gives rise to conflicts today and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the secure future of the planet, the sense of guardianship is the solution. LiFE i.e. ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’ can make a big contribution to this, its aim is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement,” explained the Prime Minister. The G20 was no ordinary event. This time, India officially received the presidency of the G20 summit. The country will take office from December 1, 2022, for a period of one year. The Prime Minister gave a rich speech to those present at the summit. Further explaining India’s chairmanship of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was assuming the G20 office amid growing geopolitical concerns, economic recession and rising energy and foodstuffs. Moreover, the adverse effects of the ravages of the pandemic cannot be added to the misfortunes. In such dark times, the whole world is looking at the G20 with hopeful eyes. Then, the Prime Minister, during the closing ceremony, also said that member countries must extend the benefits of development to every human being in the spirit of solidarity and compassion. He also underlined the importance of women in society. “We must maintain priority on women-led development even in our G-20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to benefit from economic growth or technological innovation,” said the Prime Minister thus highlighting the value that women add to the growth of a country. It is also important to note the themes that the Prime Minister spoke about during the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasized peace and harmony. “The G-20 must convey a strong message of peace and harmony. All of these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G-20 Presidency – ‘One Land, One Family, One Future’. said the Prime Minister, clearly outlining the objectives. To begin, he congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo saying that the latter has provided exemplary leadership to the G-20 despite difficult times. Furthermore, he added that India will make good efforts to carry forward Indonesia’s commendable initiatives during the G-20 Chairmanship. “It is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G-20 Presidency. We will be hosting G-20 meetings in different cities and states across our country. Our guests will have a full experience of the incredible diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural diversity of India. We want you all to be part of this unique celebration in India, the mother of democracy. Together, we will make the G-20 a catalyst for global change,” the Prime Minister said. Indian. The Kashi- Tamil Sangamam and the link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu- Let’s dig into the history!

