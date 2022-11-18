Charlie Baker, once isolated criticizing Donald Trump, thinks many Republicans envision a different 2024





Baker this week had made an unusual pivot to national television, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump’s influence hampered the GOP in the midterm elections and that party disappointment was proof voters didn’t want of extremes.

For much of his tenure, Bakers’ repeated criticism of Trump was often met with silence, even derision, from his fellow Republicans, pushing the second-term governor into what seemed like a forward -solitary blue state position in the GOP.

But Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he would again hold a presidential race did little to quell potential challengers or criticism that Trump, who sparked an insurgency with his lies that the 2020 election stolen from him, bears the blame for party failures to take back the Senate and a shopping list of governors.

Baker also said he found something in the Trump news: an audience receptive to his own point of view.

The vast majority of comments I received from colleagues in Republican circles, based on my recent remarks, were of a very similar sentiment, he said. There are a lot of people in the Republican Party who are itching to move on. . . . There are many people in our party who envision a different year 2024.

Many have said it clearly. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu called Trump a loser, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who said months ago she would support Trump if he ran again, declined to say this week if she would support it. Former Vice President Mike Pence, himself a potential 2024 nominee, said Wednesday he thought voters were looking for new leadership.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reportedly received a round of applause at the governors’ meeting after blaming Trump for party failures in the past three federal elections.

Baker was among those who attended Christies’ speech and said the message was similar to his, that it’s pretty clear what voters around the country were saying to the Republican Party at large on Tuesday.

That is to say, he says, they are not interested in extremists. They are not interested, in a way, in the politics of hype.

Baker did not address Thursday whether he intends to continue to play a broader voice nationally on the direction of the GOP. While he remains in office for seven weeks, he said he is focused on facilitating the transition of Governor-elect Maura Healey, a Democrat, and next February, welcoming her first grandchild.

He also did not respond directly when asked if he wanted to get involved in selecting a new leader for the state’s Republican Party, which will hold its vote for president in January. Baker has long feuded with current Speaker Jim Lyons, a former conservative lawmaker who on Tuesday attended Trumps event announcing his third presidential campaign.

Lyons did not say whether he would seek another two-year term as president after a cycle in which his party lost the governorship and Democrats looked set to bolster their supermajority in the Legislative Assembly. .

There are already a lot of people on the [Republican] state committee who have made it clear that they are unhappy, as they should be, with the mass GOP’s performance in the recent election cycle, Baker said.

Baker spent part of his Thursday morning battling a cold during a speech at the Massachusetts Senior Care Associations annual meeting, where he said he expects staffing disruptions staffing in the healthcare sector remains a challenge with no clear solution.

If I had a third term, he said, I [would] expect to spend a lot of time talking to you about it.

