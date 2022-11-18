disconnected, and most likely out of time – Le Crieur de Saint Anselme

Over the past six years, the current British Conservative government has seen five prime ministers, three of whom have served in the past three months. That’s an outrageous number of political leaders, and as an American, it’s almost unimaginable to have so many government leaders in such a short time. This governmental instability is the result of poor policy and leadership that has plagued the UK for the past six years.

Although I may have quarrels with conservatism, I recognize the merits of some of their arguments. However, I never understood the merits of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union. In the post-war world, adopting policies that promote nationalism and isolationism not only seems backward and archaic, but is also dangerous in this modern globalized world. I acknowledge that I am not British and I respect the UK’s rights to national sovereignty, although I may disagree with their policies. These policies have, however, caused political instability in the country.

The infamous Brexit referendum of 2016 and then the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron marked the beginning of this political turmoil within the Conservative Party. Cameron opposed Brexit and after the referendum passed, he resigned. Cameron’s vacancy was filled by Theresa May, who was tasked with making Brexit a reality.

To her credit, Theresa May did her best to keep her promise to the British people. It has submitted an exit plan from the European Union to the House of Commons three times. All of which were rejected. After the third time, it was clear to many members of the Conservative Party that May could not hold Brexit, and they launched a vote of no confidence in the party. May won this vote of confidence, but, seeing that she had lost a significant fraction of support in her party, she resigned. Theresa May’s failings led to the decline in the quality of British leadership, starting with Boris Johnson.

Although I continue to believe that Boris Johnson is a clumsy fool, I recognize that he achieved a lot when he was Prime Minister. While he’s overseen everything from Brexit to rolling out vaccines as prime minister, Johnson’s ethical behavior is below average at best.

The beginning of the end for Boris Johnson was partygate. Johnson and many of his colleagues attended several parties at Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence, as the country was under a strict COVID-19 lockdown order. A person in a leadership position must lead by example and be in touch with the struggles and concerns of the people they represent. Unfortunately, Johnson lacked that quality as prime minister. Even when Johnson left, this lack of leadership qualities persisted at 10 Downing Street.

Partygate was not the end for Boris Johnson. It reportedly comes after revelations of sexual misconduct by Charles Pincher, a senior Johnsons government official, came to light. Johnson initially denied knowledge of Pinchers’ misconduct prior to his 2019 appointment, but it was later revealed he knew about the allegations in advance. This ethics scandal with partygate led to the resignation of 50 of Johnsons government members. Brexit, which had marked the defeat of his predecessors, had given him an excellent opportunity to prove his leadership capacity; however, he failed due to his unethical behavior.

Boris Johnson was then replaced by the controversial Liz Truss. To say that Liz Truss’ time as Prime Minister was a total disaster would be an understatement. It seemed that Truss was actively disconnected from the concerns of ordinary Britons. Amid global inflation, the Truss government, with no intention of paying for it, imposed massive tax cuts on big business and the highest earners in the country. The valuation of the pound fell and inflation rose, when the country was already facing massive inflation. Luckily, Liz Truss didn’t last too long. She resigned from her post, assuming it 44 days prior.

I have little hope for his successor, Rishi Sunak. He comes from an elite background and attended elite schools like Winchester College. In a 2022 issue of The temperature, Sunak was listed as one of the 250 richest Britons with a net worth of 730 million. A government disconnected from its people should not have an elitist at the helm. However, I hope I am wrong about Rishi Sunak. It faces many challenges with inflation and an energy crisis that will only be exacerbated by the coming winter. Good luck Rishi! You are going to need it.