President Xi Jinping spotted in Chinese Rolls Royce Hongqi N701





At the ongoing G20 summit in Indonesia, the world’s most powerful men have converged. While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses Genesis G80 Electrified provided by Indonesia, many heads of state carry their own motorcade. Chinese President Xi Jinping was spotted in a Hongqi N701, considered the Rolls Royce of China. The N701 is very similar to the Hongqi H9, which is the civilian version of the armored N701 used by the Head of State. The exact specifications of the Hongqi N701 remain unknown as it is not a civilian vehicle. It’s over 5 meters long and you can see the limo’s stretched B-pillars that make up the roomy second-row seat. The headlights are larger than the H9 but there is a similarity in the shape and size of the grille. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The front of the car also features Hongqi’s famous red flag pattern stretching across the vehicle’s hood. There are two small flag holders on the fenders which carry the Chinese flag. The limousine receives chrome wheels. The rear of the vehicle is relatively sober and simple. The vehicle gets rectangular-shaped taillights and a pair of large tailpipes are also visible. The vehicle is fully armored. However, the level of preoction remains unknown. We are also not sure what engine this Hongqi N701 uses. Most likely it uses the engine from the H9, which has two engine options. The Hongqi H9 comes with two engine options, both mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine develops 255.5 hp and 380 Nm of torque, while the larger 3.0-litre supercharged V6 petrol engine produces 284 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The cabin of the Hongqi H9 looks luxurious Often referred to as the Chinese Rolls Royce, we’re not sure about the interior of the Hongqi N701. However, it is likely to be the same as the Hongqi H9. The Hongqi H9 looks like a true luxury sedan, with most of the cabin draped in exquisite leather. Apart from the satin chrome and piano black inserts, the H9 also features a unique trim which is a combination of wood, marble and peppermint stick. The cabin also looks nicely modern, with separate full TFT displays for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system in the middle. The overall layout of the cabin, with the waterfall-shaped center console and the rounded theme of AC air vents and dials for various functions, reminds you of the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Along with the features mentioned above, the Hongqi H9 also has elusive features usually found in high-end luxury sedans, such as a refrigerator, massaging seats, and rear entertainment screens. The rear seats are fitted with a center armrest, which is integrated with the front and rear seat adjustment controls. The panel between the front seats facing the rear passengers has rear air vents and a separate touch panel for climate control. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

