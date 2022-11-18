Welcome to pragmatism: Hindu editorial on India’s G20 Presidency





With the handing over of the gavel from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took the helm of the G20 process, which will position India at the forefront of consensus-building among the most advanced economies over the course of next year. India’s presidency, which begins on December 1, comes at a time when the world is facing economic challenges and global recessionary trends. Moreover, the political polarization between the United States and the European Union, and Russia, all members of the G20, will make every meeting that India hosts fraught with tension. But the G20 summit in Bali provided positive signals. Despite fears that G20 members would fail to produce a joint statement, Sherpas from each delegation persevered to come up with a 17-page consensus document. As expected, there were problems with the paragraphs on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. India’s role in moderating certain terms during the negotiations was highlighted, and Mr Modis’ phrase at the SCO summit in September that this is not an era of war , was included in the final statement. The majority of G20 leaders were not in favor of dithering on the conflict, as India and a few other countries have done, and the joint statement said most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine. It was a positive sign that while Russia was protesting the statement, its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was present, and President Putin’s absence actually contributed to a more manageable summit for Indonesia. The fact that Mr Modi also extended his hand to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the banquet contrasts with their rocky attitude at the SCO summit in September and could signal a thaw in talks between them for the first time since the start. of the LAC stalemate in 2020. While Mr Modi may have to explain the change domestically, his decision to speak to the Chinese president also reflects the practical reality that India, as host of the G20 and SCO in 2023 will have to ensure the full participation of those groupings, which include rivals such as China and Pakistan. More pragmatism will be needed for India in its year of G20 presidency, with around 200 meetings scheduled. To achieve this, New Delhi will need to onboard all countries with its vision for future forums guiding global economic leadership through this difficult phase and preparing for future perils including climate change and global warming, food and energy shortages, terrorism and conflict. , and reduce the digital divide. To read this editorial in Tamil, click here. To read this editorial in Hindi, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/welcome-pragmatism-the-hindu-editorial-on-indias-g20-presidency/article66144564.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos