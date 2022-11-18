Erdogan: relationship with Damascus will be reconsidered after the elections

The Turkish president said the Russian and US delegations in Ankara had agreed to refrain from using nuclear weapons.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday hinted at the possibility of reconsidering relations with Damascus after Turkey’s 2023 elections.

In response to a question, before his return from Indonesia, about the nature of relations with Egypt and Syria, Erdogan said that it was possible to reconsider relations with Syria and Egypt after the elections in which the Turkey will attend in June 2023.

Regarding a possible meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad under Russian mediation, the Turkish president said that this issue can be assessed when the time comes, stressing that there is no eternal resentment or quarrels in politics.

In mid-October, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Russia had offered to mediate a meeting between Erdogan and Al-Assad, but that the Turkish leader “is not yet very favorable” to that idea.

The Turkish president had said he was ready to meet his Syrian counterpart when the time came, noting that there were modest intelligence meetings between Ankara and Damascus.

In an article written by Abdulkadir Selvi in ​​the pro-Erdogan newspaper, Hurriyat it was revealed that the Turkish president had expressed interest in meeting his Syrian counterpart if he had attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Turkey hints at the possibility of restoring relations with Syria, as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it is possible for Turkey to consider raising the level of relations with Syria from intelligence to diplomatic.

Russia and the United States agreed in Ankara to refrain from using nuclear weapons

In a separate context, Erdogan said that after the contacts of the Russian and American delegations in Ankara, he received information from the head of his intelligence services that the parties had agreed to refrain from using nuclear weapons.

The head of the Russian foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, met on Monday with the director of the CIA, William Burns, in Ankara. Media reported that the talks were dedicated to discussing detained US citizens and nuclear risks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the talks but did not comment on their content.

“The information I received from my intelligence chief that Russia and the United States will use nuclear weapons here is that at this time both sides will not attempt to use nuclear weapons. nuclear,” Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish leader expressed hope that meetings between Russian and US intelligence chiefs in Turkey will continue.

“Of course we want to keep the situation under control, to make sure they meet often. God forbid, this [possible use of nuclear weapons] will lead to a new world war. Let’s not give such an opportunity,” he said.

Erdogan discusses with Putin the creation of a nuclear power plant in Turkey

Erdogan said on Thursday that he was discussing with Russian President Vladimir Putin the construction of a nuclear power plant (CNP) similar to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Sinop, located in northern Turkey.

“I can say that we are in a good position from the energy point of view. We do not need anyone. Especially after the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be completed in 2-3 years, we will have very serious potential Then I also discuss with Mr. Putin the issue of Sinop,” Erdogan said.

“We hope to build four turbines there, and we will have as many, and maybe even more than in Akkuyu. Once we have them, Turkey will have no more energy problems. We will be in a much better position. And we can easily start exporting energy,” he told reporters.

It should be noted that Turkey and Russia worked on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Turkish province of Mersin.

Earlier in November, Erdogan said Ankara and Moscow were also discussing building two more nuclear power plants in Turkey. One of them will be built in the city of Sinop. Meanwhile, various options are being considered for the construction of the third nuclear power plant, which could be built in the Thrace region located in the European part of the country.