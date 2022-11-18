Trump thinks he’ll donate $40 for Brandon gift wrap





After a long battle with my spam filter, a few months ago I finally started receiving the emails I signed up for on DonaldTrump.com. It was a delight. Every few days I get a message with URGENT NEWS from my favorite president. During a very exciting week in early October, I received messages from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Regardless of Trump, emails always end with a personal invitation to give them money, which I find very on-brand.

Sometimes Trump stays short and sweet, urging me to give him a few bucks because he’s in an unspecified traffic jam.

But often the emails promise a token gift in return for my contribution to the MAGA cause, like when Ivanka said Jared would give me a signed copy of Breaking History, if I donated $75. I had voraciously documented the gossip in Jared’s memoir and was glad they finally noticed.

But recently, I’m starting to feel like the Trumps don’t know me at all, despite lines like Margaret, Donald J. Trump doesn’t trust the lying fake media. He only trusts YOU, that’s why he needs YOU in the Official 2024 Presidential Trump Day One Club.

On Tuesday, an email appeared in my inbox with the subject line Merry Christmas from Donald Trump. I clicked on it and the wave of excitement I received from the great man who dared to say Merry Christmas to Joe Bidens America quickly dissipated. It started:

Was I flattered to learn that Trump considers me one of his best supporters, despite the fact that I’ve never given him a dime? Sure. But $40 for a single roll of Lets Go Brandon wrapping paper? I guess Trumps can afford to drop so much on coarse wrapping paper, but I usually grab generic holiday gift wrap at HomeGoods for $3 a roll.

To make matters worse, it’s not even cute or smart to fuck the president’s wrapping paper. For a donation of just $5 more, the Republican National Senate Committee will send me two rolls of this adorable paper featuring Trump in a Santa hat and the phrase Dont Be a Snowflake.

Etsy is filled with attractive and more affordable Brandon-themed gift wrap, and a purchase there would support individual designers, not political attire embracing semi-fascism. I didn’t want to spoil my new email relationship with the Trump family by bringing up politics, but the truth is, I’m way more into that Merry Christmas From Dark Brandon gift-wrapping.

