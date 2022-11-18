Imran Khan denies bribery over $2 million in state gifts | Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been charged with bribery and illegally selling for $2 million ($1.7 million) a unique antique watch, gold pen, ring and cufflinks given to him by the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

On Tuesday, a Dubai-based businessman, Farooq Zahoor, claimed on Pakistans Geo News that he bought the cash gifts from a close friend of the former prime minister in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

Khan denies the allegations and says they are part of a campaign to slander him. He pledged to prosecute the journalist, media network and Zahoor in courts in London and the United Arab Emirates for their murder, saying he had no hope in the Pakistani justice system.

Khan’s selling of state gifts, known as the Toshakhana issue, became a national political scandal after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified and barred him from running for five years and accused him of misrepresentation and misrepresentation about the gifts he received. foreign leaders while in power.

In Mughal times, Toshakhana referred to the treasures kept by the princely rulers of the subcontinents to store and display the gifts bestowed upon them. The name is now given to a government department where gifts given to state officials are kept.

Khan challenged the disqualification verdict in Islamabad High Court and the case is in court.

Since Khan was ousted from power in April after a no-confidence vote, controversy has continued over his alleged corrupt practices, misrepresentations and failure to declare the luxurious and expensive gifts he has received. received from wealthy Arab countries, including the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. and ruler of Dubai during his tenure. Asked about a deadline for Khans threatened with legal action, members of his party said they either did not know or that a date had not yet been decided.

The 70-year-old former international cricket star has since attempted to disrupt Pakistan’s political processes, ordering its National Assembly members to resign en masse. He also mobilized against the government and demanded early elections. Last month, he began a long march from Lahore with thousands of people to Islamabad to demand snap elections.

However, the coalition government has made it clear that the elections will take place on time in 2023.

Khan was injured in an assassination attempt on November 3 and has accused the current prime minister, interior minister and a senior intelligence officer of making an attempt on his life, but has provided no evidence to support this charge. Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident but, along with the government, including the armed forces, refuted Khan’s claims.

Khan came to power in 2018 on a populist platform to fight corruption and overthrow decades of rule by two rival political dynasties, the Bhuttos and the Sharifs, branding them as thieves and plunderers. But when in power, Khan could not prove any corruption charges against them.

