Modi to lead BJP campaign in Gujarat and hold 8 rallies in 3 days | Latest India News





Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, holding several rallies in his home state during his three-day visit from November 19 . Polling for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, which has 182 members, will take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of the votes will take place on December 8, with Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister will travel to Gujarat on Nov. 19 and spend three days there, attending at least eight programs in Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions that will go to the polls in the first phase with Kutch, a senior government official has said. BJP in Delhi. He will visit the state regularly during the two-phase elections, the leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity. After landing in Gujarat on November 19, Modi will address a rally in Valsad. The following day, the Prime Minister will visit the famous temple of Somnath before addressing four gatherings in Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad in Saurashtra region. On November 21, Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari. On Friday, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers will address public meetings in all 89 Assembly constituencies ahead of the first phase elections, Gujarat BJP said in a press release. Nadda will hold three rallies in Navsari, Ankleshwar and Rajkot East, while Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Anurag Singh Thakur will address several meetings, according to the statement. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan will speak at three and four rallies respectively. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Ministers VK Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste are among other party leaders to address the rallies on Friday, the party statement added. Meanwhile, filing of candidacies for the second phase of polling for 93 seats in north and central Gujarat ended on Thursday. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor filed his candidacy as the BJP candidate from the Gandhinagar South headquarters on the last day. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In 2017, Thakor won the poll for Radhanpur seat as a candidate for Congress. He defected to the BJP ahead of the 2019 general election, but lost the Assembly’s indirect vote to Radhanpur. The BJP has removed former lawmaker Lavingji Thakor from office. While the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are vying for 182 seats, the opposition Congress presented 179 candidates and left three seats to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar. Mahesh Vasava of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) withdrew his candidacy on Thursday, avoiding a father-son clash for Jhagadia in Bharuch district, where his father and BTP founder Chhotu Vasava is running as an independent candidate. The Vasava senior has represented the Scheduled Tribes (ST) reserved seat for all seven consecutive terms. A prominent name in North Gujarat politics, Mavjibhai Desai, filed his candidacy from Dhanera headquarters in Banaskantha, as an independent, after breaking his ties with the BJP. Desai had contested the BJP’s 2017 Assembly elections, when he lost to Congressman Nathabhai Patel by a margin of 1,894 votes. The BJP fielded Bhagwan Chaudhari. Madhu Srivastava, the incumbent BJP MP for Waghodia constituency, filed his candidacies as the independence candidate on Thursday. Waghodia constituency has been a strong stronghold for Srivastava since 1995 when he contested and won as an independent. The BJP had refused him a ticket.

