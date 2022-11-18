Remarkable work: how Russia and China gave in to a united G20

It took six rounds of talks over 17 days before negotiators from the G20 countries could finally relax, just after 7 p.m. Monday night.

Tasked with hammering out a joint draft declaration that leaders could agree on at a summit in Bali beginning the next day, the officials had been locked in negotiations from 8 a.m. until well after midnight over the weekend. end.

It was as if all the pressure had suddenly left the room, an Indian delegation official said, as Russia and China caved in to allow qualified condemnation of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Billed as the first global summit of the second Cold War, Western leaders came to Bali under pressure to demonstrate that their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war had global resonance. The Kremlin’s rhetoric justifying the invasion and blaming Western sanctions for the resulting food and energy crises convinced much of the South.

Many feared that developing countries with close ties to Russia, such as India and Saudi Arabia, would simply reject any language condemning the conflict, meaning that the US, EU and their allies should settle for weak conclusions or none at all.

But they left Bali not only with a joint statement with clear critiques of the economic fallout from the war, but also with proof that major developing countries were prepared to isolate Russia. It also fueled hopes that Beijing was ready to moderate its support for Moscow.

Negotiators, officials and diplomats who spoke to the Financial Times praised Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the host of the summits, and the Indian delegation for tirelessly seeking consensus between Moscow and the Western camp. Their success lies in approaching the war in Ukraine from the perspective of a developing country: its economic impact.

The Indonesians were smart. They started with something everyone could agree on, namely food security, and then built on that, said a delegate from the west.

Widodo was determined to get this statement… He felt Indonesia’s diplomatic capital was being used to the max and he used all the tricks in the book, a person close to Widodo said.

On the eve of the summit, as other leaders arrived in Bali, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden shook hands. Their first face-to-face meeting as leaders followed a dramatic deterioration in ties over China’s stance on Taiwan, Beijing’s support for Moscow, its crackdown on Hong Kong and Washington’s growing barrage of trade restrictions.

After three hours, the two leaders signaled a mutual desire to stop this negative trajectory.

The positive noises from that meeting set the tone for talks that followed at the G20 proper, officials from several delegations told the FT. This assured diplomats that there was a window for a deal in the interests of unity, and at Moscow’s expense.

It was truly remarkable work, said a second official from the Western delegation. There was this extra focus on the G20…many had targeted that to put pressure [on Russia]. And we made a deal.

Putin’s decision to skip the summit was a response to his fear of being isolated and snubbed, despite the presence of his four BRICS partners, Brazil, India, China and South Africa. Instead, diplomats said that group, plus Indonesia, proved to be the crucial vote that decided a joint statement containing language critical of the war was preferable to no statement at all.

Countries like Mexico, Argentina and Saudi Arabia were determined not to allow a divide between the G7 and others, people involved in the negotiations said, and although they did not openly attack Russia, they did not offer gestures of solidarity either.

It was the first [G20] summit where developing countries shaped the outcome, the Indian official said. The G20 is valuable to everyone. For developed and developing. So why waste it?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 on Wednesday Willy Kurniawan/AP



India, the next rotating annual host of the G20, and Brazil, which will follow India, were particularly adamant about making a joint declaration, fearing it would set a precedent of disunity and failure, diplomats say .

Despite a belated and unsuccessful attempt by China to water down joint statements condemning the war, Western officials saw the Xi-Biden meeting and the general attitude towards the Bali summit as a possible opening for better cooperation. as they attempted to peel Beijing. far from Moscow.

I am convinced that China can play a greater mediating role in the coming months to avoid a more intense ground war, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. I was able to discuss it with Xi Jinping, as well as the idea of ​​going to Beijing in early 2023 with the aim of intensifying the dialogue on this specific point.

Western diplomats were also encouraged by Xi’s comments that his administration staunchly opposes any attempt[s] to politicize food and energy issues or use them as tools and weapons. This was seen as a rebuke to Putin’s disruption of Russian energy and Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Two delegates said China was ultimately reluctant to stand alone alongside Russia, a fear that prompted Beijing to agree to the statement.

But it was clear that there was still work to be done to close the deep cracks. In a remarkable example of the mistrust that is clouding ties between Western capitals and Beijing, Xi was filmed in a private conversation berating Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of a previous discussion. Everything we discussed has been leaked…it’s not appropriate, Xi said, shaking his head.

Chinese analysts and government policy advisers said Xi was trying to strike a difficult balance at the G20 by easing tensions with the United States and other Western countries without significantly altering his consistent support for the invasion of China. Russia. Beijing said the war was sparked by NATO’s eastward expansion in recent decades.

In addition to his meetings with Biden and Macron, Xi held talks with leaders of US allies Australia, South Korea, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20, and will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after leaving the top.

From the perspective of Xi Jinping’s own interests, it really makes sense for them to see a stable relationship with the United States as a core interest of China, said Susan Shirk, a China scholar at the University of California. in San Diego.

Officials acknowledge that the joint statement contains no concrete steps to end the war in Ukraine or increase pressure on Russia. Moscow’s decision to launch a barrage of missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday as G20 leaders sat down to a lavish official dinner made it clear that Putin was in no mood for concessions.

I do not overestimate the value of the conclusions of the G20 summits, said a senior EU official.

But think of it this way: imagine what it would be like if we left here without a deal. Everyone showed a willingness to get involved.

Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris, Tom Mitchell in Singapore and Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington