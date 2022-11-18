CEO behind Trump’s IPO on Truth Social begs support from small investors: source





The boss of the company seeking to go public with Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has personally solicited small retail investors in a desperate bid to keep the deal alive, The Post has learned.

Patrick Orlando, CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp., picked up the phone and called investors with as few as 20 shares each to urge them to vote for the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Orlando – which has been forced to postpone the vote six times – now thinks it has the votes to go through with the merger, these people add. Orlando is said to have scheduled a live interview with IPO Edge media service for Nov. 22 – the day of the shareholder vote.

Orlando previously invested $3 million in the deal in September to prevent DWAC from winding up after it failed to secure a vote approving the extension. If it doesn’t win the Nov. 22 vote, Orlando could deposit an additional $3 million by Dec. 8 to keep DWAC operating for three months pending SEC approval to buy Truth Social.

If the deal is approved by shareholders and the SEC finally clears it, it will inject the money-losing social network with $1.25 billion in cash. Voting for the deal is also in the interests of shareholders: DWAC shares are trading above $20 and they would only receive $10 each if the deal was liquidated.

The future of Truth Social is uncertain, sources have told The Post.

It’s in Trump’s best interests, too: In the face of the Twitter ban and growing disinterest from TV networks, Truth Social may be his best platform as he mounts a 2024 presidential bid.

Nonetheless, Trump backed off from promoting the Truth Socials merger. Late last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation into whether DWAC’s founders had prior knowledge of its target company before listing its shares in September 2021, a violation of securities laws. . Insiders believe Trump, already under investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, wants to avoid another fight with the feds.

This presents a tough climb for DWAC, which needs 65% of shareholders to approve the merger deadline extension.

A DWAC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

“DWAC is unlike any other SPAC,” Matthew Tuttle, managing director of Tuttle Capital Management, told The Post. “Other SPACs usually have investors who know the business inside out while DWAC has a majority of investors with only 50 or 100 stocks.”

DWAC honcho Patrick Orlando has called investors holding as few as 20 shares asking them to approve the deal, The Post has learned.DWAC

SPACs are shell companies that raise money in public markets and then use that money to merge with a private company and take it public. If SPAC fails to reach an agreement, it must return all funds to investors.

As time is running out towards the liquidation date, the likelihood of closing the deal decreases. Trump has also considered merging Truth Social with other conservative “free speech” platforms like Rumble and Parler.

“When people get proxies in the mail they throw them away, when they get calls from proxy companies they ignore it,” a source familiar with the matter said. “Getting retail shareholders to follow is difficult – it goes way beyond hiring a proxy firm.”

Elsewhere, in a less positive sign, regulatory filings revealed Wednesday that DWAC board member Justin Shaner was leaving the board.

