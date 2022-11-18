Were Johnson and Truss in a banana republic?

The events surrounding the recent leadership change in the UK call for further questioning. This is to challenge the way the established rules for the process have been handled, and I’m sure the outcome would leave students of politics everywhere wondering. Pressuring Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and later Liz Truss to step down, the UK’s ruling party gives the impression that rules can be made and broken at will. Meanwhile, if what happened in the British parliament happened in any African country, we know those who would have quickly dismissed it as only possible in a banana republic.

I won’t go into detail about how the governing party’s rules work regarding the selection of its leader, in particular the rules of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee. The committee is responsible for electing or removing a party leader. But there is no doubt that to select a new leader who will then become PM, there will be rules. In my view, Conservative Party MPs ignored the sanctity of the rules simply because they wanted prime ministers removed or replaced. I find that disconcerting.

When I was 14, I had my first contact with government as a subject in high school. We were taught the basics of the different systems of government. With a university background in political science, I have already taught the same subject to O level students as well as to students prepared for the Cambridge A level exam. However, in secondary school, the workings of the British parliamentary system and the American presidential system made government my favorite subject. It was such that by the time I was doing two years of A Level myself, I had memorized the names of British Prime Ministers and American Presidents from the 19ecentury, as well as the years in which each was in office. I didn’t need it for academic purposes. But I did.

In the decades that followed, when any former British Prime Minister or American President was referenced in the news, it was easy for me to remember information related to the individual, what happened had passed under his administration, and so to place the issues in the news appropriately. the context. It allows me to see similarities or differences between the past and the present, and to come to certain conclusions that can even help predictions. This is a characteristic of the social sciences. But I doubt that if, when I was in secondary school, what British MPs did recently had been noticed by our teachers, they would have taught us how the British parliamentary system worked with the confidence that they had. They would probably have doubted if what they were teaching us was what practically happened. For in their attempt to change leadership, the ruling party MPs in the UK were demonstrating the opposite of what we were taught and what I then taught others.

What have we been taught? I will only highlight things that are relevant to the subject of this piece. The objective is to declare that the rules are made to be obeyed, and no matter what, the rules should not be changed in the middle of the game. Anything to the contrary creates the wrong priority and negates a principle of the rule of law. As secondary school students, we were taught, among other things, that the British Prime Minister and his cabinet are chosen from within parliament. but this power is rarely used because the government and the majority in parliament belong to the same party.

The executive does not have a fixed term mandate. He remains in office as long as he wins the general election and enjoys the support of the House. The principle of collective responsibility is central to the cabinet system of government. What exists in a cabinet system of government is the fusion of powers, not the separation of powers. This emphasizes that MPs can vote to retain or dismiss the prime minister and his cabinet. But then, the realization of this last part is guided by rules. When the ruling party has a large majority, as is the case in the current British parliament, retaining or removing the cabinet is essentially the job of the ruling party. The ruling party has rules it must follow. But what was done to Johnson and later Truss made me wonder: where are the rules made and, come what may, are they strictly followed?

From the first day they sought to impeach Johnson, Tory MPs have publicly threatened to stop at nothing to change the rules. The impression given was that they could change the rules according to what they had in mind. They also made it clear that they hated that Johnson stayed in power for another day after his formal resignation. They would have changed the rules to get him out immediately. Yet we know that advanced countries are preparing a replacement long before a current incumbent leaves. British MPs were ready to drop that. It happened in a country where political thinkers once theorized about the rule of law. Politicians take pride in the fact that the rule of law is upheld. They emphasize law and order. Instead, British MPs were taking action comparable to what applied in a banana republic.

Johnson survived a confidence vote in June 2022. But the vote was barely over when Tory MPs were heard saying whether there was any reason they would change the rule which stated that another vote of confidence should not could take place only after one year. There’s something messy about that sort of arrangement in a democracy, and it played on my mind the most as events unfolded. Moreover, after the market reacted negatively to Truss’ economic package, she withdrew it just before Tory MPs voted on her policy. The pushing and shoving among Tory MPs, who witnessed the process as MPs made their way to the voting point, was most un-British for a people famous for forming queues.

It was a reflection of the desperation and lack of decorum that had crept into the politics of the time among parliamentarians. It was chaos, equal in proportion to the effort made earlier to change the rules of the game just to get rid of Johnson and choose another leader. Truss was forced to resign. Even before she did, MPs were already considering changing the rules that would have meant selecting a new leader would have taken up to two months which was observed after Johnson formally resigned.

Curiously, while the media joined the fray in crucifying Johnson and Truss, no one questioned how MPs changed the one-game rule midway through a game. No one wondered what the implications would be for the rule of law in a country that prides itself on upholding the rule of law. No one considered the signals that what was happening might send to nations that copied British parliamentary democracy. It was forgotten that what made any advanced democracy a model to be imitated was not only the form, but the practice, and that each step of a process had to be followed. What was exposed in the effort to suppress Johnson and Truss was most unedifying.

As British MPs moved one goal post after another, I wondered what I would teach my students if I weren’t a journalist but a professor of politics. I wondered which country I would give to my students as an example of a country where nothing is going right. And with the way election losers in the United States were also threatening not to accept the results, and that chaos would reign, I wondered which Western democracy best symbolized the difference between a banana republic and a non-banana republic. There is no doubt that politicians in the UK did not set a good enough example at that time. Because nothing that happened under Johnson or Truss warranted playing with the rules as if it were clothes dolls removing one leader and selecting another. But they still played by the rules, doing no worse than the politicians of a banana republic.

Tunji Ajibade;[email protected]; 08036683657