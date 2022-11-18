It is important to strike at the root of terrorist financing, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the third No Money for Terror conference on November 18, 2022. | Photo credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice. Speaking at the third No money for Terror conference, he said over the decades, terrorism under different names and companies has tried to harm India. We have lost thousands of precious lives, we have bravely fought terrorism. Delegates have a chance to interact with a country and people with whom we have stood firm in the fight against terrorism. We consider even one attack to be one too many, even one life lost to be one too many, so we will have no rest until terrorism is uprooted, he said. Addressing the importance of the conference, Mr Modi said the meeting should not be seen simply as a gathering of ministers, but rather deals with a subject that has a long-term impact on all of humanity. . The impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and the local economy, be it tourism or trade, no one likes a region that is constantly under threat. Due to this people’s livelihood is taken away. This is why it is more important that we strike at the root of the financing of terrorism, said the Prime Minister. Mr. Modi further said that in today’s world, there should be no need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. There are still misconceptions about terrorism in some circles, the intensity of reaction to different attacks, all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action, he said. Underscoring a more aggressive approach to countering terrorism by limiting terrorist financing, Mr Modi said: “We cannot wait for terror to come to us, we must break terrorist support networks and hit their finances. It is well known that terrorist organizations get money from several sources, some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy, they have offered them financial political support, international organizations should not think that the absence of war means peace, proxy wars are also dangerous and violent, there must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism, organizations and individuals who try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated, there can be no ifs and buts, the world must come together to openly and covertly support terrorism. Speaking about cooperation between nations to fight terrorism, the prime minister noted that different countries have different legal systems, so deeper understanding and cooperation between governments is needed. We must tackle the problem of radicalization and extremism together, anyone who supports radicalization will not be tolerated in any country, he said.

