Pence, Pompeo reject Trump’s third White House run





Two of former President Donald Trump’s top aides spoke out against his declaration on Tuesday of a third consecutive White House bid, calling for “new leadership” and a president who does not “constantly claim victimhood.”

The statements were made by former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday after Trump, 76, kicked off his long-awaited run for the White House in 2024 at his resort town. of Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“We need more seriousness, less noise and leaders who look forward, not look in the rear view mirror pretending to be victims,” tweeted Wednesday Pompeo, 58, who served as chief of Trump’s diplomacy from 2018 to 2021.

I think we’ll have better choices in 2024, Pence, 63, told The Associated Press. I’m very confident that Republican primary voters will choose wisely.

The former vice president, himself a potential 2024 presidential candidate, who this week released memoirs detailing his breakup with Trump following last year’s Capitol riot, added that he and his family “would prayerfully consider what our role might be in the days to come”. .”

“We need more seriousness, less noise,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. .AP

Pence also reflected on last week’s midterm elections, in which Republicans narrowly regained the House but failed to take control of the Senate, as many had expected.

My conclusion, he says, is the [Republican] candidates who were forward-looking, focused on the challenges the American people face today, and the solutions to those challenges worked quite well.

By contrast, Pence pointed out, those who were considered too close to Trump — and repeated his claims that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats — did not fare as well.

You know, the president has every right to run for office again, he said of Trump’s 2024 candidacy, before adding: I have a sincere feeling that the American people are looking for a new leadership that could unite our country around our highest ideals and that reflect the respect and civility the American people show each other every day, while advancing the policies we have advanced over these years of service.

Pence’s new book ‘So Help Me God’ details for the first time his anger at Trump publicly disparaging him for refusing to overturn the 2020 election results as a crowd of former president’s supporters protested. stormed the Capitol and called for Pence to be hanged.

I will never forget the simmering outrage I felt that day, seeing these views on cellphones as we gathered on the loading dock below the Senate chamber. I couldn’t help thinking about that, not here, not in America, he said.

The president’s words were reckless and they endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill, he wrote. The president had decided to be part of the problem. I was determined to be part of the solution.

Trump is under federal investigation for his role in the riot, which left five people dead and led to at least 948 other arrests.

With post wires

