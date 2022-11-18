EDITORIAL: Myanmar falls under military rule as rest of ASEAN advances

There is no future for a country that chooses to sink into international isolation.

Myanmar must be prepared to listen to the voice of its neighbors if it is to secure stability and development for itself.

Myanmar was not invited to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit earlier this month in Cambodia, the first face-to-face gathering between ASEAN leaders in three years .

Since seizing power in a coup in February last year, Burma’s military has brutally cracked down on citizens calling for a return to democracy.

He agreed with ASEAN on a five-point plan that calls for an immediate cessation of violence and other actions. But the military made little effort to implement it.

It is hardly surprising that ASEAN, which has become deeply suspicious of military rulers, did not invite Myanmar’s military chief to the summit.

At the meeting, ASEAN leaders agreed to develop a plan to implement the five-point consensus that outlines concrete, practical and measurable indicators with (a) a specific timeline.

Their foreign ministers will draw up the implementation plan in the coming months.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has aptly described the situation in Myanmar as an endless nightmare for the people of the country.

The death toll from military violence has reached 2,400, while more than 16,000 people have been arrested.

Last month, an airstrike killed around 60 people at a concert in an area controlled by a rebel group from the Kachin ethnic minority in northern Myanmar.

ASEAN must work with the United Nations and other members of the international community to increase pressure on Myanmar’s military.

Military slams ASEAN summit statement as undermining ASEAN unity by interfering in countrys internal affairs.

Military leaders are outrageously wrong. They are the ones who damage the unity of ASEAN members.

More than half a century after its founding, ASEAN is today a growing economic community. It is taking steps to further integrate their economies by liberalizing trade and building a network of highways within the bloc.

The question facing Myanmar, an economic backwater in the region, is what kind of vision it should present for its future.

Myanmar’s economy shrank 5.9% last year, according to the Asian Development Bank. The nation is still expected to be the worst economic performer among ASEAN members this year.

Since the coup, 1.1 million people have been internally displaced and at least 3.1 million have received humanitarian assistance.

The dire situation leaves no doubt that the military is neither qualified nor equipped to rule the nation.

Indonesia will assume the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN in Cambodia next year.

President Joko Widodo has signaled his intention to take a tough stance towards Myanmar’s military government, saying Jakarta is deeply disappointed with the situation in the country.

A quarter of a century ago, ASEAN welcomed Myanmar, then under military rule, as a new member despite criticism from the United States and Europe.

The movement was led by then Indonesian President Suharto. Myanmar viewed the military-born Suharto regime as a model for nation-building.

The Suhartos dictatorship collapsed at the end of the 20th century and Indonesia has since made steady progress towards democracy and economic growth.

Widodo is well placed to try to convince the Burmese military of the value of democracy by drawing lessons from Indonesian history.

We hope the Indonesian President will show leadership in ASEAN’s efforts to break the impasse over Myanmar.

–The Asahi Shimbun, November 18