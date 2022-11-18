Marcos and Xi meet in the middle of the sea





(UPDATE) PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations even as the territorial dispute between their countries in the South China Sea continues to simmer. Marcos and Xi had a one-on-one chat on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Marcos’ first bilateral meeting with the Chinese leader took place ahead of his scheduled state visit to China in January. It will be the president’s first state visit outside Southeast Asia after official trips to Indonesia and Singapore in September. The Philippines and China are locked in a sea line, with Beijing claiming almost all of the South China Sea, which straddles the Western Philippine Sea. Get the latest news





In 2016, the Philippines won a victory over China at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands, after the court ruled Beijing's claim to the South China Sea illegal. China refused to recognize the decision. Besides the Philippines and China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also have competing claims in the South China Sea. At the 25th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last week, Marcos called for the finalization of a code of conduct (COC) in the Sea of southern China to ensure peace and stability in the region. Marcos said he and Xi discussed regional issues, but especially plans for his state visit to China in January. Whatever details need to be discussed between the Philippines and China will be addressed during the visit, the president said, describing the recent meeting as "a very pleasant exchange". "This is my first time meeting President Xi Jinping and I was very happy that we were able to have this opportunity here at the APEC meeting in Bangkok to have a bilateral meeting," Marcos said. "Bilateral meetings are really just a kind of learning and it was the same with our meeting," he added. The president said Xi was also surprised to meet his old friend, former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who accompanied him to the meeting. "And they had a few minutes to reminisce about the meetings they had, which I think helped the tone of the meeting. So I'm looking forward to January and the state visit to China," he said. he declared. It was Marcos' first bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart and his first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. In written remarks at an APEC trade summit on Thursday, Xi laid out a vision for Pacific-rim economic cooperation, calling for more open trade, closer cooperation and global cooperation. fluid supply. "Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for great power struggle," he said in his remarks in English. "No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times." With AFP

