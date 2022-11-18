PM Modi at counter-terrorism conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Friday that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where they occur.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his address to the third Counter Terrorist Financing Ministerial Conference in the nation’s capital.

“We consider even one attack to be one too many. Even one life lost is one too many. Thus, we will not rest until terrorism is rooted out. It is significant that this conference is taking place in India. Our country faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice. Over the decades, terrorism in different forms has tried to harm India, but we have fought terrorism with courage,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to tackle the “root of terrorist financing”.

“Nobody likes a region that is constantly under threat. And because of that, people’s livelihoods are taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terrorist financing,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He said there was no room for “an ambiguous approach to a global threat”, calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation.

“In today’s world, ideally, no one should need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still some misconceptions about terrorism in some circles. The intensity of the reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where it occurred. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Moreover, sometimes there are indirect arguments put forward in favor of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the conference will provide a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime for combating the financing of terrorism as well as measures needed to meet emerging challenges.

The conference will build on the achievements and lessons of the two previous conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also seek to strengthen global cooperation to deny terrorist financing and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.

“It will bring together around 450 delegates from around the world, including ministers, heads of multilateral organizations and heads of delegation from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” the PMO said.

During the Conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on “Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing”, “The Use of Formal and Informal Terrorist Financing Channels”, “Emerging Technologies and the financing of terrorism” and “International cooperation operation to meet the challenges of combating the financing of terrorism”.

Prime Minister Modi opened the conference earlier today while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will wrap up the event, expressing India’s resolve in its fight against terrorism and its systems support to succeed against him.

On Thursday, India said confirmation from China was still awaited while Pakistan and Afghanistan did not participate in the international event.

However, a total of 78 countries and multilateral organizations, including ministers from 20 countries, have confirmed their attendance at the two-day conference to be held Nov. 18-19 here in the nation’s capital.