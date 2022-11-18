Politics
PM Modi at counter-terrorism conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Friday that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where they occur.
The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his address to the third Counter Terrorist Financing Ministerial Conference in the nation’s capital.
“We consider even one attack to be one too many. Even one life lost is one too many. Thus, we will not rest until terrorism is rooted out. It is significant that this conference is taking place in India. Our country faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice. Over the decades, terrorism in different forms has tried to harm India, but we have fought terrorism with courage,” he said.
The Prime Minister also stressed the need to tackle the “root of terrorist financing”.
“Nobody likes a region that is constantly under threat. And because of that, people’s livelihoods are taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terrorist financing,” Prime Minister Modi said.
He said there was no room for “an ambiguous approach to a global threat”, calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation.
“In today’s world, ideally, no one should need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still some misconceptions about terrorism in some circles. The intensity of the reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where it occurred. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Moreover, sometimes there are indirect arguments put forward in favor of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation,” Prime Minister Modi said.
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the conference will provide a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime for combating the financing of terrorism as well as measures needed to meet emerging challenges.
The conference will build on the achievements and lessons of the two previous conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also seek to strengthen global cooperation to deny terrorist financing and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.
“It will bring together around 450 delegates from around the world, including ministers, heads of multilateral organizations and heads of delegation from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” the PMO said.
During the Conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on “Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing”, “The Use of Formal and Informal Terrorist Financing Channels”, “Emerging Technologies and the financing of terrorism” and “International cooperation operation to meet the challenges of combating the financing of terrorism”.
Prime Minister Modi opened the conference earlier today while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will wrap up the event, expressing India’s resolve in its fight against terrorism and its systems support to succeed against him.
On Thursday, India said confirmation from China was still awaited while Pakistan and Afghanistan did not participate in the international event.
However, a total of 78 countries and multilateral organizations, including ministers from 20 countries, have confirmed their attendance at the two-day conference to be held Nov. 18-19 here in the nation’s capital.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/india/even-a-single-attack-is-one-too-many-pm-modi-at-anti-terror-conference-1503131951.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi at counter-terrorism conference
- Michigan Medicine saved a few guys, the hockey team didn’t spend much time on hockey
- Three charged with murder over downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 – BBC News
- Largest dam removal project in US history gets green light in California
- Tom Ford has just sold his fashion label to Estée Lauder. That probably makes him a billionaire.
- Marcos and Xi meet in the middle of the sea
- Stock market back at 62,000: is it time for investors?
- GOP political operative found guilty of funneling illegal foreign contributions to Trump campaign
- Men’s Tennis Tour Pays $37.5M to Over $215M in 2023
- Another earthquake originating from the Banda Sea hit Maluku
- 10th-ranked Creighton men’s basketball beats UC-Riverside
- Police warn the community after four students were stabbed to death