Hoping Trump won’t have the last word





Every time I think Donald Trump has gone too far, every time I think he’s finally done it, I’ve been wrong. Everytime.

Now, in a long, rambling, low-energy speech, he tells us he’s running for president again and I’m tempted to say there’s no way he can win. Yes, President Biden is unpopular, but Trump is even more unpopular. And no one energizes the Democratic base like Trump does.

Even though a lot of Republicans blamed him for the GOP’s horrible midterm performance and wanted him to jump on his crazy bandwagon and go away, I had no hope.

I thought he was done in 2015 when he ran for president and said that John McCain, who spent five years in a North Vietnamese POW camp, was not a war hero because I like people who haven’t been captured.

I thought decency would prevail when Trump took the stage at a political rally and started shaking all over as he mocked a reporter with a congenital joint disease, a reporter Trump deemed hostile towards him. .

I thought he had crossed the Rubicon when he was overheard on a hot mic saying that famous men get away with a lot when it comes to women: you can do anything. Catch them by the [you-know-what].

But he survived it all. What would have brought down a mere mortal was just spit thrown at a battleship, the USS Donald J. Trump.

Now, with the midterms in our rearview mirror with no red wave, thanks in large part to Trump-endorsed candidates telling voters Trump was right, the 2020 election was truly robbed, even many conservatives say he it’s time for Trump to go.

The National Review published an op-ed right after his Tuesday night speech with a headline that simply said, No and under that one word, Trump is unworthy of the Republican nomination.

His old friend Rupert Murdochs New York Post ran a single line at the bottom of its front page that read, Florida man makes an announcement. Florida man? Oh good?

Even a few of Trump’s friends at Fox News no longer drool over him like they used to. One of his die-hard Fox fans, Laura Ingraham, seemed to shoot him in a not-so-subtle way when she said: The populist movement is about ideas. It’s not just one person. If voters conclude that you are putting your own ego or your own grudges before what is good for the country, they will look elsewhere, period.

After the midterm fiasco, the Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed with a headline that read: Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.

Murdoch owns the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and Fox News. Looks like he’s sending a message to Trump: get lost!

But, as Maureen Dowd, one of many Trump critics at The New York Times, said, it’s not hard to imagine that this revolt against the rebellious Trump will die down in a few days and that they will all be back behind that person they blame. for their current convulsions.

She may be right. But something seems different this time with Trump; hes sounded more frayed than usual. I know, that’s saying a lot.

He fired a shot in the bow of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who could run against him for the GOP nomination in 2024, posting this on social media: If he ran I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone other than maybe his wife, who really runs his campaign.

And about Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who may also decide to run for president against Trump, he posted on his Truth Social platform something a middle school kid might say: Young Kin (that’s a interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) Virginia couldn’t have won without me.

When it became clear that Blake Masters, the GOP candidate he was supporting for Senate in Arizona, had lost, Trump again took to social media, this time demanding that A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED IMMEDIATELY !

Hot on the heels of the GOP’s midterm debacle, Dan Henninger of the Wall Street Journal wrote that if Mr. Trump announces next week that he is running again, the 2024 presidential election ends that day. It guarantees annihilation for Republicans.

And Scott Jennings, a former deputy to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), tweeted: How could you watch these [midterm] results tonight and conclude that Trump has a chance of winning a national election in 2024?

Except that every time pundits wrote Donald Trump’s political obituary, he let them know that the information about his disappearance was greatly exaggerated.

Mark Twain, who wrote these words, survived his supposed demise and had the last laugh. I think the same can be true for Donald Trump.

Bernard Goldberg is an Emmy and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University award-winning writer and journalist. He was an HBO Real Sports correspondent with Bryant Gumbel for 22 years and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News and as an analyst for Fox News. He’s authored five books and posts exclusive weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&As on his Substack page. Follow him on Twitter @BernardGoldberg.

