Prime Minister Modi takes the lead on G-20 chairmanship | Latest India News





Normally countries take time to warm up after assuming the G-20 presidency, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead at the Bali summit this week by teaming up with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to prepare ground landing ground for the resolution of the war in Ukraine. Laying the groundwork before India assumes the G-20 chairmanship, Prime Minister Modi made it a point to meet with all the leaders at the Bali summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, except of his friends US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According to diplomatic sources based in Bali, Prime Minister Modis’ contribution on Ukraine was at the heart of the Bali statement as he worked with Indonesia to find a linguistic consensus on the war in Ukraine that was close to the UNSC resolution and acknowledged the ongoing debate on war. in central Europe. Simply put, it was he who assured that the resolution was not yet another attack on Russia but at the same time reflected the sentiments of other G-20 members, especially the West, who adopted strong individual positions on the war in Ukraine. This was evident from the phrase yeh yudh ka yug nahin hain (this is not an era of war) which found its way into the resolution. Prime Minister Modi emerged as a strong global leader as he pushed for positive global growth in gloomy times by telling other G-20 leaders that India would hold its end for this decade on economic growth, the infrastructure development and rapid recovery from the pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi’s positive confidence has apparently also infected his team in Bali as further efforts have been made to portray India as the global bright spot of the future. PM Modi’s projection of India as a leading digital player was also appreciated in Bali as India stands in the pole position of the digital revolution. He pointed out that the digital revolution was one of the key means to revive the global economy and make governance transparent and non-restrictive. The fact is that since he took office as Prime Minister in 2014, the digital economy and Aatmanirbhar Bharat have been Narendra Modi’s favorite themes to drive India’s growth and power in the world. As the Prime Minister was pressed for time at the G-20 summit, he made a point of exchanging notes with key leaders on the sidelines of the summit and coffee breaks. He would have exchanged notes with all the important leaders on the sidelines with whom he could not do a formal bilateral. The important part was how he reached out to neighbor India and host Indonesia among G-20 members and the Indian diaspora in Bali. The fact is given Indonesia’s central geographical location in the Indo-Pacific, India under Modi has assiduously engaged Indonesia not only by extending disaster relief aid, but even offering flat -forms of delivery of long-range weapons to Jakarta.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel.

…See the details

