At the bilateral PH-China, Xi Jinping meets his old friend





Two Philippine presidents, the current one and a former one, meet China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC



During the bilateral meeting between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, November 17, a member of the Philippine panel stood out. [Xi] was also very surprised to meet his old friend, President GMA (Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo), who was with me. And they had a few minutes to reminisce about the meetings they had, which I think helped the tone of the meeting, Marcos said in a video statement released to media after the meeting. Arroyo, who has been in power for most of the 2000s, is part of Marcos’ delegation during his working visit to Thailand for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM). The former president, now a member of the House of Representatives, is an ally of Marcos who campaigned for him in the 2022 election. This is the first time Arroyos has flown with Marcos on a trip to the ‘foreign. Arroyo is known to have very close ties to China when she was president and still today. One think tank called her receptive to China, while her immediate successor, the late Benigno Aquino III, was seen as provocative. In 2021, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Arroyo was an old and good friend of the Chinese people at the inauguration of the Manila Forum for China-Philippines Relations. It was during the Arroyo era when the Philippines entered into the controversial Joint Maritime Seismic Undertaking with China and Vietnam through their respective national oil companies, a joint exploration of the Western Philippine Sea, even though 80% of the site concerned is located in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. . The JMSU expired in 2008 and was not extended, amid widespread criticism that the joint exploration violated the Constitution and undermined Philippine sovereignty. Marcos met Xi for the first time since taking office on the sidelines of APEC. Marcos has just attended the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while Xi arrived from Bali, where the G20 summit was held. Also in the Marcos delegation? His cousin, Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez, who also happens to be a mentee of Arroyo. Both are senior Lakas officials-CMD Arroyo is President Emeritus while Romualdez is the current President. Romualdez, who chose Arroyo as the senior vice president of the 19th Congress, said the former president was definitely a major asset. His reputation and track record need no introduction. His advice, his advice to our president is invaluable, Romualdez said. Rappler.com

