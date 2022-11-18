President Joko Widodo invites New Zealand to support Indonesia’s leadership in ASEAN in 2023





Bangkok, INDONEWS.ID – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto accompanied President Joko Widodo during his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit ( APEC Summit), Friday (11/18). On this occasion, bilateral issues related to economic relations, energy transition and regional cooperation were discussed. Starting the meeting, President Joko Widodo discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries which still has great potential for increase with a target of reaching IDR 40 trillion (NZD 4 billion) by 2024. The President Joko Widodo called on Prime Minister Ardern to push for the implementation of the Comprehensive Action Plan for Indonesia-New Zealand Partnership, specifically to increase trade. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo also appreciated the opening of direct flights from New Zealand to Bali

by Air New Zealand. “We need to encourage market access for trade between the two countries, especially in raw materials

agriculture, minerals, iron and steel and plastics as well as cooperation in agriculture and halal certification,” said President Joko Widodo. Regarding the issue of energy transition, President Joko Widodo invited New Zealand businessmen to work together to exploit the potential of Indonesia’s geothermal reserves. This effort is part of the Government’s efforts to promote the national energy transition. In addition, collaboration can be achieved by investing in the development of geothermal energy

as well as cooperation between New Zealand institutions and Indonesian BUMNs. On the issue of regional cooperation, the two leaders discussed the evolution of regional dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo announced Indonesia’s plans for the presidency of ASEAN in 2023, which will have the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”. President Joko Widodo stressed Indonesia’s commitment to build on the momentum of ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023

strengthening ASEAN’s engagement with Pacific countries. I want New Zealand to be able to become a bridge connecting the ASEAN-Pacific partnership in the Indo-Pacific region,” President Joko Widodo said. On this occasion, Prime Minister Ardern congratulated Indonesia on ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and said she is ready to support Indonesia in ASEAN next year. Prime Minister Ardern also hoped ASEAN-Pacific cooperation could focus on supporting Pacific countries’ efforts to tackle climate change.

During the bilateral meeting, President Joko Widodo also invited New Zealand to participate in the Indo-Pacific Development Forum to be held in December 2022 and the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum which is one of the flagship events. of the Indonesian Presidency in ASEAN in 2023. At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Arden also expressed his appreciation for the successful Indonesian G20 Presidency. Besides, the two leaders also discussed other issues such as Ukraine, stability in the South China Sea, management of nail and mouth disease, as well as economic projections in each country. Also present, accompanying President Joko Widodo to the meeting, were Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Deputy Minister of Commerce Jerry Sambuaga, as well as Director General for Asia-Pacific and Africa from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Thailand.

