Can Indonesia Ditch Coal and Improve Lives with a Green New Deal?

As part of the Paris Agreement to fight global warming, Indonesia – one of the world’s biggest carbon polluters – has pledged to cut its emissions by around 32% by 2030 by from normal levels, and hopes to reach net zero by 2060. But nearly 85% of electricity in the Southeast Asian archipelago is generated from fossil fuels, with the bulk coming from coal-fired power plants, according to energy experts. Under the new financing agreement – ​​split roughly evenly between public and private funding sources – Indonesia has set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions in its power sector by 2050. , a decade ahead of its current target. Alessandro Gazzini, a Jakarta-based partner at management consultancy Kearney, said with the added incentives and greater international scrutiny, Indonesia would hopefully be able to make the structural reforms needed to accelerate its exit from coal and increase the share of renewable energies in the sector. . They include the creation of an independent electricity grid operator and an independent regulator for the electricity market, he said. RISKS OF DEFORESTATION As the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, Indonesia aims to increase the proportion of renewable energy in its energy mix to 23% by 2025, but has only reached around 12% so far, the mostly from hydroelectricity. More details on the new green power deal are expected in the coming months, said Traction Energy Asia’s Pratama. It should improve fiscal and financial incentives to switch to clean energy and support policies to stimulate the growth of renewable energy such as solar, wind and geothermal energy – including the replacement of fossil fuel subsidies and electricity. agriculture to encourage clean energy choices, he said. Indonesia also needs to develop robust governance systems for disbursing funds and monitoring and reporting carbon emissions, to fight corruption and minimize the political influence of the fossil fuel industry, said Pratama. JETP should avoid supporting biofuels, biomass, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and nuclear – energy options “that risk deforestation, are very expensive and unproven or very dangerous and impractical”, did he declare. Indonesia – home to the world’s third largest tropical forest area but also its largest producer of palm oil – has steadily increased the share of its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil, a major driver of deforestation, since 2018 to stimulate demand.

