China’s Xi Jinping may visit Russia after retaining presidency

President Vladimir Putin is expected to welcome his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Russia for a state visit next spring, according to Moscow’s top diplomat in Beijing.

The move to further cement the personal relationship between the two leaders could come after Xi retains the title of president at the annual meeting of China’s parliament, which usually takes place in March at a political event known as ” two sessions,” Igor Morgulov told the Russian Press on Thursday.

Xi walked out of the Communist Party of China (CCP) National Congress in October, having won an unprecedented third five-year term as general secretary and chairman of its Central Military Commission. Even without the widely expected extension of his presidency, he has already become the country’s most powerful leader in decades.

“In order of priority next year, a state visit to Russia by the President of the [People’s Republic of China] should be organized, which will most likely take place, one can assume, after the Chinese parliamentary session which is traditionally held in early spring,” Morgulov said, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Xi and Putin have forged a strong bond in recent years, based on a shared strategic vision that more broadly identifies the United States and the West as threats to their global leadership and national legitimacy.

The neighbors have increased the coordination of their national economies and strengthened their military ties, although Beijing still publicly insists that its relationship with Moscow is not that of an alliance.

Since Xi became Chinese president in 2013, Putin has been by far his favorite foreign leader to meet. They held dozens of face-to-face meetings, including talks in Beijing in early February, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, and again in September on the sidelines of the Organization of cooperation from Shanghai to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In the meantime, the two presidents have spoken to each other on the phone at least twice this year, according to publicly available records. They included a call on February 25, the day after the war in Ukraine began, and another on June 15.

Despite the historic mistrust between the two governments during the Cold War, China is now moving quickly to quash any suggestion that Beijing and Moscow disagree.

Just last week, after President Joe Biden said Xi and his officials were “keeping their distance” from the Kremlin over the latter’s ongoing offensive in Ukraine, the Chinese ministry spokesman of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, said relations with Russia were “rock-solid”.

Morgulov, the Russian envoy, said the CCP’s decision to re-elect Xi as Xi’s leader would “further strengthen sociopolitical stability in China”, according to Russia. Cup Press Agency.

“As a result, China’s stability and prosperity are very important to us. They open up new opportunities for Russian-Chinese relations,” he reportedly said.

“Second, we agree with China on the key issues of our time,” Morgulov said, saying both Moscow and Beijing seek a world free of “rules written by no one knows who or on what basis.”

desperate times

China and its state-owned enterprises are heeding U.S. and Western sanctions against Russia out of caution, wary of secondary measures that could hit the Chinese economy. But Beijing has rejected suggestions that it should do more than necessary.

In the eight months since the start of the war, Russia’s economic isolation from the West – the exodus of global brands and the reduction of Russian energy imports by Europe – has increased its dependence vis-à-vis neighboring China, according to the German Kiel Institute for the World Economy. .

“While the EU was Russia’s most important trading partner in the summer of 2021, China has now taken over that top spot. Compared to the previous year, the EU exports 43% less goods to Russia, while China exports 23% more. China’s export growth to Russia stalled in September,” the Kiel Institute report from early November said.

“Given that China’s exports are currently not sufficient to offset Russia’s declining trade with the EU, Russia’s efforts to replace declining imports from Europe are proving increasingly more difficult,” said Vincent Stamer, a researcher in Kiel. “Sanctions imposed by the Western alliance are apparently hitting the Russian economy hard and significantly limiting people’s consumption options.”

On Wednesday, Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat released data showing a 4% drop in gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2022. Coupled with a 4% contraction also in the second quarter, this officially plunged the country into a economic recession.

Xi, meanwhile, spent the week in the Indonesian resort town of Bali, where he courted Western leaders and those of major developing economies at the annual G20 summit. Putin did not attend and sent Sergei Lavrov, his foreign minister, in his place.

After a long period of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese president has returned to the world stage to try to convince former partners of his country’s neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Most leaders nonetheless rebuked Putin in Wednesday’s statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron left the rally with the belief that China could help broker a future political settlement between Moscow and Kyiv, and Ukraine itself appears to believe the same.