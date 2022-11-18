Indonesia will present its candidacy for the 2036 Olympics: the particularity of the announcement





IOC President Thomas Bach at the G20 Indonesia 2022. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, announced that they will submit the candidacy to organize the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games with the particularity that the place, if chosen, will be a capital yet to be built. Indonesia’s intention was made known during a press conference held at the end of the G20 summit in Bali and attended by Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). I broadcast Indonesia’s preparations to host the 2036 Olympics in the capital Nusantara, President Widodo announced. Egypt, England, India, Turkey, Hungary, Mexico, Germany and Qatar would be, today, other candidate countries for the organization of the Games. Nusantara is the name of the new administrative capital of Indonesia, which will replace Jakarta and start construction in 2024 in two districts in the eastern part of the island of Borneo, according to plans by the Indonesian government. We are extremely grateful to the Chairman of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, President Joko Widodo, for his support for the political neutrality of sport and for emphasizing the unifying power of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This support is invaluable in these times with so many divisions, underlined Thomas Bach and said of the Indonesian announcement: “It fits very well with the philosophy of the IOC regarding the future of the Olympic Games. Bach also assured that Indonesia is an excellent example of harmony and diversity, of coexistence between different cultures and religions, and he was convinced that he could present the best possible project to become an Olympic site in the future. After seeing a presentation of the Nusantara project and the progress already made, I am deeply impressed by President Widodo’s vision to develop this city as a model of sustainable living, with particular emphasis on health and sports. For his part, Zainudin Amali, Minister of Youth and Sports, said that Indonesia has experience in hosting international sporting events, referring to the Asian Games which took place in 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, as well as various world championships organized. Precisely, next year, Indonesia will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup, which at some point was called into question after the recent classic tragedy between Persebaya Surayaba and Arema FC, at Kanjuruhan Stadium, where more than 130 people died. Our intention to present the candidacy is very serious. In fact, we tried to submit a bid for 2032, but we weren’t quick enough and the IOC ended up choosing Brisbane as the venue for that year, Amali revealed. Indonesia’s parliament earlier this year approved the construction plan to start work on Nusantara and the target for Jakarta’s transfer to the new capital to begin in 2024.

