Politics
Turkey tightens grip on social media ahead of election Asia Times
Last month, Turkey declared war on disinformation with the adoption of a40 point lawdesigned to govern how information is shared online. But by legally enshrining the power to regulate the country’s online speech, Turkish authorities have made it even harder for the public to access information and imposed new penalties for simply expressing an opinion.
Freedom of expression and the media in Turkey have long been under attack. Since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, media ownership has been consolidated by pro-government entities, eliminating editorial independence and leading to the imprisonment of hundreds of journalists.
In 2021,241 journalists were prosecutedand 115 were physically attacked, according to the Association of Turkish Journalists. Post news now basicallyrequires government permission. Turkey ranked 149th out of 180 countries by Reporters Without BordersWorld Press Freedom Index 2022 worse than Somalia, Libya and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The denial of press freedom has increased under Erdogan’s expanded presidency, driving public distrust of the media and further polarizing society. Arecent reportby XSIGHTS, a UK-based consultancy, found that 82% of Turks distrusted the media, with the highest rate of suspicion being among 18-24 year olds. In 2018,70% Turkishviewed the media as dishonest.
With the traditional press muzzled, the Turks havefocused on social networksfor their news. YouTube has become a forerunner in this trend. Journalists such as the former news anchorNevsin Mengouleft prime time television to launch theirown YouTube channels, with undeniable success. The Mengus channel is approaching half a million subscribers, proof that Turkish independent media are not dead, they have just moved.
For the AKP, this is a problem. The less restrictive and more independent nature of the internet is why Erdogan has actively sought ways to regulate it. The disinformation law dubbed the censorship law by some Turks is an elaborate attempt in this direction.
For instance,Section 34of Law No. 7418 brings new restrictions to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google. Previously, platforms could refuse to share users’ Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. Now the Turkish government has the power to shut down platforms to withhold such information.
Additionally, if these platforms do not comply with government demands, they will be banned from receiving advertising revenue and Turkish companies advertising with them will be fined.
Then there is the much dreaded Article 29, which states that people who spread misleading informationcan be imprisonedup to three years.
Unfortunately, none of this is new; Turkey has already imprisoned journalists and citizens for less. In 2014, singer and public figure Attila Tas was prosecuted and imprisoned fora tweet that said: If Edison had seen these days, he would not have invented the light bulb. Tas laughed at the AKPs bulb logobut his tweet was used as evidence to link him to the Fetullah Gulen organization, which Turkey considers a terrorist group.
More recently, social media phenomenon Puccare was sentenced to five months in prison last year due to atweet considered hateful towards men.
Even legitimate information is restricted and criminalized. For example, a few hours after last Sundaydeadly terrorist attackon Istanbul’s Istiklal Street, the Turkish radio and television regulator published abroadcast banwhich was followed by social media restrictions.
The government’s immediate news policing is an attempt to control the narrative. But despite his best efforts, he fails. Ordering a media blackout in times of unrest only leads to public unease and increased distrust of the government.
The erosion of the media landscape over the past decade has necessitated the birth of independent watchdogs, such aspiece of truthandConfirmationorganizations that started fighting fake news long before the government.
In a study published last month,Teyit identified five newspaperswhich have disseminated significant amounts of disinformation since October 2016. Yeni Akit, an Islamo-conservative daily considered a mouthpiece for the government, has been the most prolific, publishing 117 articles containing disinformation. Sabah, a pro-AKP newspaper, was second with 73 false stories.
And yet, while the AKP attacks independent bloggers and online journalists, the pro-government media continues to spout lies.
With the June 2023 general election approaching, it is only natural that the AKP would want to better control the political narrative, and this legislation is clearly aimed at keeping the party in power.
What makes no sense is the failure of the Turkish political opposition to stand in the way. Of 134 members of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition party in parliament, only40 were present to voteon the law on disinformation, while only 15 of the 56 members of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) were present. If freedom of expression is targeted by the AKP, the country’s opposition shares the blame.
After decades of jailing journalists, shutting down news agencies and criminalizing free speech, AKP leaders seem to think they control the news themselves. If Turkey’s opposition continues its senseless acquiescence, this headline will essentially write itself.
