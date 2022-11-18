Even one attack is one too many, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘No Money for Terror’ conference

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered the inaugural speech at the Third No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

“It is significant that this conference is taking place in India. Our country faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice. Over the decades, terrorism in different forms has tried to harm India, but we have fought terrorism with courage,” the prime minister said at the No Money for Terror conference in Delhi.

The fight against terrorism and the fight against terrorism are different, Prime Minister Modi told a global meeting. He said, “The absence of war means peace and proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cause imposed on countries that support terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of reaction to different attacks cannot be based on where they occur.

“We consider even one attack to be one too many. Even one life lost is one too many. Thus, we will have no rest until terrorism is uprooted. It is significant that this conference is taking place in India Our country has long faced the horrors of terror before the world took serious notice Over the decades terrorism in different forms has tried to harm India but we have fought terrorism courageously,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to tackle the “root of terrorist financing”.

“Nobody likes a region that is under constant threat. And because of that, people’s livelihoods are being taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terrorist financing,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

He said there was no room for “an ambiguous approach to a global threat”, calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation.

“In today’s world, ideally, no one should need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still some misconceptions about terrorism in some circles. The intensity of reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where it happened.All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action.Also, there are sometimes indirect arguments made for terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat. This is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the conference will provide a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime for combating the financing of terrorism as well as measures needed to meet emerging challenges.

The conference will build on the achievements and lessons of the two previous conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also seek to strengthen global cooperation to deny terrorist financing and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.

“It will bring together around 450 delegates from around the world, including ministers, heads of multilateral organizations and heads of delegation from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” the PMO said.

During the Conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on “Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing”, “The Use of Formal and Informal Terrorist Financing Channels”, “Emerging Technologies and the financing of terrorism” and “International cooperation operation to meet the challenges of combating the financing of terrorism”.

Prime Minister Modi opened the conference earlier today while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will wrap up the event, expressing India’s resolve in its fight against terrorism and its systems support to succeed against him.

On Thursday, India said confirmation from China was still awaited while Pakistan and Afghanistan did not participate in the international event.

However, a total of 78 countries and multilateral organizations, including ministers from 20 countries, have confirmed their attendance at the two-day conference to be held Nov. 18-19 here in the nation’s capital.

“A total of 78 countries and multilateral organizations are participating in the third edition of the ‘No Money For Terror’ conference starting tomorrow (November 18),” said Dinkar Gupta, director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), l anti-terrorist agency which works under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior, during a press briefing.

Asked about the presence of Pakistan and Afghanistan at the conference, the Director General of the NIA said: “Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in this conference”.

Asked about China’s presence at the international event on terrorist financing, Secretary West (MEA) Sanjay Verma said that “China’s participation is not yet confirmed”.

