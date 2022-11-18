Politics
Opinion: Trudeau should thank Xi for his awkward meeting with the G20
Not since Zapruder’s film has a clip been studied so closely: the 45 seconds of seemingly spontaneous back and forth between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
We have done too much, after all. Mr. Xi is arrogant and contemptuous, lecturing Mr. Trudeau on the rules of international diplomacy in protest at Canadian officials sharing the substance of their bilateral talks with the media. Trudeau is understandably surprised, but manages a somewhat theatrical response about Canada’s commitment to openness and dialogue, before the two men shake hands.
But for those inclined to see the exchange either as an indictment of Trudeau’s weakness or a tribute to his strength: arrogance and contempt are the default mode for Chinese leaders. It was not the first time, after all, that a Chinese leader had addressed a Canadian prime minister. Recall the public rebuke Prime Minister Stephen Harper received in 2009 during an official visit from then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao for not visiting sooner. The difference is that last time around much of the Canadian media and politicians sided with China.
Mr Harper, then Liberal foreign affairs critic Bob Rae, said he was reaping what he had sown, due to his defiant refusal to engage with China. The lesson NDP Leader Jack Layton learned from the snub was that there was work to be done on Canada’s part. Now was the time, he suggested, to show we were serious about our human rights concerns in China by raising our human rights issues with Afghan detainees.
Of course, a lot has changed in the meantime. China’s behavior under Mr. Xi has steadily worsened, or maybe it’s just that our perception of it has become clearer. For his part, no one can accuse Mr. Trudeau of refusing to engage with China: in the early years of his government, Canada was among the most ardent of China’s many international suitors, to a degree which baffled security experts.
The record of the liberals’ entanglement with Beijing is, in retrospect, staggering: fundraising dinners with Chinese billionaires; the compromised embassies of John McCallum and Dominic Barton; the ardent pursuit of a free trade agreement, even to the point of considering an extradition treaty as a side note; the presence of all these great Liberals in the Canada-China Business Council.
The political record is no less striking, including the odd reluctance to intervene where the activities of Chinese companies still closely coordinated with the state have raised security red flags: first in the deal Norsat, then in the case of Huawei’s participation in Canada’s 5G network. , finally stalled after years of dithering.
It is perhaps no coincidence that China’s behavior has become increasingly outrageous, culminating recently with the revelation that its agents were operating informal police stations on Canadian soil and, last and worst, its attempts signaled to overthrow Canadian democracy.
Mr. Trudeau should therefore be grateful to Mr. Xi: as long as everyone is talking about who has been rude to whom, no one is talking about China’s alleged campaign of interference in Canadian politics, or the omission of the Prime Minister to say or do much about it.
Indeed, if what has been reported is true, it amounts to the most serious attack on our democracy in our history. The Chinese government reportedly provided secret funding to a network of 11 candidates in the 2019 elections, with a number of political staff.
Additionally, the regime reportedly targeted MPs who voted against perceived China interests for retaliation, compiling data on companies in their constituencies with business in China and calling them anti-China fanatics within the government. the Chinese-Canadian community.
Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu was a particular target, for sponsoring a private member’s bill to establish a register of foreign interest agents, a register that, incredibly, has yet to be created. But a number of other Tory MPs have been similarly vilified.
Mr. Trudeau was would have informed of all this by Canadian security officials in January. Yet no action appears to have been taken in response: it is certain that the information does not appear to have been shared with anyone outside of government.
The prime minister and foreign minister are now taking up the matter with their Chinese counterparts, but one wonders if they would have shown the same eagerness had the matter not come to light. This was probably the concern of those who leaked it.
There are many things that need to be investigated: the identities of candidates and staff on the Chinese payroll, what the Prime Minister did, if anything, why the information was not returned public and, most importantly, how to prevent such outrages in the future. A record of foreign influence on the cause that cost Mr. Chiu his seat would be a good place to start.
