Trump News Today – Live: Trump licks wounds from 2024 ad flop as Allen Weisselberg blames greed in corporate lawsuit





Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump has frantically rebuffed endorsements from far-right supporters and fringe conservative figures after his announcement of another presidential campaign met with a lukewarm reception.

Mr Trump delivered an unusually pessimistic speech on Tuesday, delivered as more Republicans than ever are calling on their party to walk away from him after last Tuesday’s midterms.

Meanwhile, during a town hall on CNN on Wednesday night, former Vice President Mike Pence said he would not support a return of Trump to the White House in 2024, saying he believed the United States United wanted leadership to unite the country.

He said he was angered by a tweet sent by Mr. Trump during the Capitol riot accusing him of not having the courage to delay or rescind the certification of the 2020 election.

And in New York, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, choked up in court claiming he betrayed the Trump family’s trust in a tax dodge paid for in employee benefits. The trial continues.

HighlightsView latest update 1668756656Barack Obama warns that democracy is currently under attack across the world

Barack Obama warned that democracy is currently under attack around the world during a speech to his Democracy Forum foundation in New York.

The former US president also told an audience that the attack had nothing to do with traditional partisan lines or political preferences.

Democratic ideas are currently under attack around the world, Mr. Obama said. We see a manifestation of this in the unwarranted and brutal war in Ukraine, we see it in the backsliding that is happening in what used to be well-established democracies.

Shweta Sharma18 November 2022 07:30

1668754856Pelosi subtly digs into Donald Trump in his leadership farewell address

It has been my privilege to play a part in bringing about extraordinary progress for the American people, said Ms. Pelosi. I enjoyed working with three presidents.

Ms. Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care health and climate action with President Joe Biden.

Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, with whom she has clashed frequently as a Democratic leader during her tumultuous four years in the White House.

Shweta Sharma18 November 2022 07:00

1668753000Letters from the Editors: Will Trump and DeSantis end up destroying each other?

It seems clear to almost everyone except the former president that Ron DeSantis will run in 2024 and likely win the Republican nomination, writes Holly Baxter.

Oliver O’Connell18 November 2022 06:30

1668749400Shut up: Far-right figures lash out at Trump after 2024 campaign launch

Some of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal and infamous supporters are making it clear they decidedly disagree with his decision to launch a third presidential campaign after announcing his presidential bid at his residence on Tuesday. of Palm Beach, Florida.

Oliver O’Connell18 November 2022 05:30

1668744021Trump 2024: New York Post applauded for coverage of Florida man

At a time when media companies could choose to use former presidents’ foray into electoral politics as a cash tap, the New York Post barely mentioned Mr. Trump’s return.

On Wednesday morning, the newspaper included a thin blue banner at the bottom of its front page teasing that Florida Man Makes Announcement all the way back to page 26.

Oliver O’Connell18 November 2022 04:00

1668740421Even as the 2024 candidate, Trump’s criminal investigations will continue

Donald Trump’s early announcement of his third run for the White House will not protect the former president from the criminal investigations he already faces as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the nomination. Republican of 2024.

The Department of Justice is continuing its investigations. And with the midterm elections now nearly over and the 2024 presidential campaign just months away from beginning in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work even as Trump begins the campaign trail.

Oliver O’Connell18 November 2022 03:00

1668736821Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch

On Wednesday, top Republican officials sought to ignore Donald Trump’s official step into the 2024 presidential race, insisting there were more pressing priorities as GOP leaders grappled with the fallout from a major disappointment halfway through.

Oliver O’Connell18 November 2022 02:00

1668733221It’s time for the next generation of leaders, says GOP megadonor

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman made the announcement in a statement to Axios.

America does best when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday, he told the outlet.

Oliver O’Connell18 November 2022 01:00

1668729621Who went to Trumps 2024 announcement? And who stayed away?

The campaign announcement was criticized before it even began for its bad timing, so close to a very disappointing midterm election for Republicans, and ahead of a runoff in Georgia that will see Herschel Walker, backed by Trump, to face Senator Raphael Warnock in early December.

While most members of the Trump family were in attendance, there was a distinct absence of Republican political leaders and sitting lawmakers, only a handful of former administration figures, and in a so-called fan room ardent, people were seen trying to leave before the former president concluded. with endless remarks.

Here’s who showed up at Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom, and who didn’t.

Oliver O’Connell18 November 2022 00:00

1668726021Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement

The former president has told many, many lies throughout his life as a fixture in New York’s tabloids, running for president, and then as occupant of the White House. He carried on that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a paler, more restrained speech than his usual mode of communication at loud gatherings.

Here are four major lies he peddled during his presidential announcement.

Oliver O’Connell17 November 2022 23:00

