E. Jean Carroll to sure Trump for battery on rape charge





An author who accused Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s plans to sue the former president for assault and battery under a new New York state law.

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, said Thursday she would file a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, Bloomberg reported.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a locker room at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995. She went public with the experience after he was elected president.

The Adult Survivors Act, passed by Albany earlier this year, temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for sex crimes. This gave Carroll and the other victims a one-year window to file civil suits against their attackers.

The journalist will file her battery case on November 24, the day the new law takes effect, her lawyers said in the court filing.

E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a locker room at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 when she was 52.AP

Carroll outlined his allegations against the ex-president in court documents and published a book in 2019.

The magazine’s writer, who was 52 at the time, said Trump pushed her against the locker room wall and pulled down her pantyhose. He allegedly “shoved his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside her” as she tried to push him away, according to court documents.

Carroll jammed her high heel into her foot and used her knee to push it off of her and sprinted out of the store, according to the filing.

The court documents were filed Thursday, just two days after Trump announced his third run for the White House. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump has vehemently denied those allegations.

She also plans to sue Trump for defamation – for the second time – after he called her a liar and said her allegations and lawsuit were “a complete scam” in a lengthy social media post last month. last.

She previously sued the then-president for defamation in 2019 after he made similar remarks that she said damaged his reputation. However, Trump and the Justice Department argued that he made the comments against her in his official capacity as president and therefore his lawsuit should be dismissed on legal grounds.

Thursday’s filing came just two days after Trump announced another presidential bid, adding another probe into the ex-president’s past actions.

