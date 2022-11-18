How PM Modi hopes to fight terrorism Zero tolerance policy, use of technology





No Money for Terror Gathering: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The intention (of holding this gathering) is to bring the world together and take the war on terror to the next level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a “zero tolerance policy” to fight terrorism and said “a cost must be imposed on countries” that support terrorist activities. He was speaking at the third No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing which was held in Delhi on Friday. Addressing delegates at the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said India was helping to build global momentum against terrorist financing. “The intention (of holding this meeting) is to bring the world together and take the war on terror to the next level,” he added. He talked about the ways in which the world can fight against terrorists and terrorism. Here are the main takeaways from his speech at the global gathering. > On the zero tolerance approach: The prime minister said there is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat. “This is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization…only a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism,” he said. > On state-sponsored terrorism: While speaking about state sponsored terrorism, Prime Minister Modi said, “International organizations should not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism. He added: “The fight against terrorism and the fight against terrorists are different.” > Technology versus technology: Prime Minister Modi has called for the use of technology to fight terrorism. He said that new technologies are used for the financing and recruitment of terrorism. Suggesting solutions to combat the same, he said it should not be “demonizing technology, rather it is the use of technology to combat and track terrorism”. “It is necessary to have a uniform understanding of new financial technologies. It is also important to involve the private sector in these efforts. A unified system of checks, balances and regulations can emerge,” he said. > On organized crime: Prime Minister Modi stressed that organized crimes should not be seen in isolation. “Money made from arms trafficking, drugs and smuggling is funneled into terrorism. These groups help with logistics…action against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terrorism . > On financial crimes: “Sometimes even activities such as money laundering and financial crimes are known to help uncover terrorism. Fighting it requires global collaboration,” he said. > On extremism: He stressed the importance of jointly addressing the problem of radicalization and extremism. “Anyone who supports radicalization should have no place in any country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the “No Money for Terror” conference in Delhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/no-money-for-terror-meet-modi-suggestions-combat-terrorism-zero-tolerance-policy-15199421.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos