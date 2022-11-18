Donald Trump is finally over | State





Whether or not Donald Trump’s hat is in the ring, he is considered a serious contender for high office.

This is not a line to be written lightly. First, because he’s been disbarred so many times in the past after mocking John McCains’ military record; after the Access Hollywood tape; after January 6; after the January 6 committee hearings, it seems unwise to start again. Second, because every time he is struck off, his supporters seem to draw energy from their alleged irrelevance. And third, because the line will surely hang around my neck if I’m wrong.

But I am not.

Last week, his devoted supporters finally realized that Trump could no longer deliver what they wanted most: power. Or, let me put it in language more palatable to them: whatever purpose they believe it was meant to serve, to bring working-class voters back into the Republican fold; restoring nationalism to conservative ideology; rejection of the authority of so-called experts was signified. Others can now do the same better, without the drama and division. He is yesterday’s man.

This is an observation made from an objective reading of political reality: Trump has cost the Republicans dearly in the medium term.

In major Senate and gubernatorial races, the former president offered his endorsements based on loyalty rather than eligibility. He turned election denial into an oath of loyalty. Primary victories became Pyrrhic. In the same states where mainstream Republicans have won hands down (Chris Sununu in New Hampshire, Brian Kemp in Georgia, Mike DeWine in Ohio), Trump’s candidates have underperformed or lost a contrast that again belies the idea that Democrats somehow won thanks solely to cheating, bending the rules, or taking advantage of early voting.

But none of that alone would be enough to discourage Trump loyalists, just as the Republican losses of the House in 2018, the White House in 2020 and the Senate in 2021 were not enough. Three additional factors were needed.

The first is shock.

Republicans expected a landslide victory last week just as much as Democrats expected one for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Many polls predicted one, just like the normal ebb and flow of American politics. Joe Biden is an unpopular incumbent presiding over an inflationary economy and a border crisis. That the GOP is underperforming so badly is an unapologetic moment for the party, and the only coherent explanation for it is the specter of Trump.

The second is that Trump is ultimately being let down by many of his usually tireless apologists and enablers in the right-wing media, whose influence will be felt downstream.

That includes Fox News Laura Ingraham: If voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’ll look elsewhere. It includes town halls Kurt Schlichter: Trump presents problems and we have to confront them, he admitted. We owe nothing to Trump. He’s a politician. That includes Victor Davis Hanson: Will a shameless Trump instead step up his insults, bawl to the moon, play his current role as angry Ajax to the bitter end, and thus end himself a beloved tragic hero for his past services but deemed too toxic for current society?

None of these are complete repudiations, although they come close. And they bring us to the third reason why Trump is finally done: his pre-election freebie against Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, whose 19-point victory over Democrat Charlie Crist was one of the few unequivocal highlights of the Election night GOP.

The sin here was not that Trump violated Ronald Reagan’s famous 11th commandment: You shall speak no ill of another Republican. Trump violated this commandment as freely as so many others. It’s that he was a loser criticizing a winner and what Trump’s base wants above all else is a winner.

A wiser Trump would have made DeSantis’ victory his own, treating the governor as his star student and designated successor. But Trump couldn’t, and can’t, help himself. And what the Republican base sees in DeSantis is everything they love about Trump, the combativeness, the self-confidence and the disregard for elite opinion minus the personal baggage and habits of self -sabotage. In the battle for the affections of America’s conservatives, the ex-president feels more and more like the jealous paunchy husband, the governor like the attractive and prosperous neighbor.

The field of potential top contenders could still widen for Trump, just as Hillary Clinton largely cleared the field the last time she ran. But with his midterm rout, Trump has proven once again that he is toxic and that he can never win a general election again. He would be no match for a younger, more charismatic primary candidate, just as Clinton was no match for Barack Obama in 2008.

The field is wide open for a true Republican candidate. It’s time for someone to intervene.

Bret Stephens is a columnist for the New York Times.

