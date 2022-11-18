PM Modi speaks out strongly on issue of terrorist financing, says there is no room for ‘radicalisation’ in any country





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the issue of terrorism and terrorist financing, said today that there is an urgent need to tackle the problem of terrorist financing in all its dimensions. The Prime Minister was speaking at the Third No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, held in Delhi. Prime Minister Modi added that the long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy, adding: “Whether it is tourism or trade, no one likes a region that is under constant threat. And because of this, people’s livelihoods are being taken away, so it’s all the more important that we tackle the financing of terrorism at the root. It is well known that terrorist organizations get money from multiple sources, the Prime Minister said as he spoke at length about the sources in detail. “One source is state support. Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer them political, ideological and financial support,” he said. “International organizations must not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism. Organizations and individuals who attempt to sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert support for terrorism,” Modi said. He also spoke about organized crime during his address to the Conference and said that these crimes should not be seen in isolation. “These gangs often have deep ties to terrorist groups. Money earned through arms trafficking, drugs and contraband is funneled into terrorism. These groups also help with logistics and communication. “Action against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terrorism. Sometimes even activities like money laundering and financial crimes are known to contribute to the financing of terrorism,” he said. During the conference, the Prime Minister also highlighted the role of technology in financing and recruiting terrorism. He said: “Dark net, private currencies and other challenges are emerging. It is necessary to have a uniform understanding of new financial technologies. It is also important to involve the private sector in these efforts. a system of checks, balances and regulations may emerge.” Joint operations, intelligence coordination and extraditions contribute to the fight against terrorism, noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Many different nations have their own legal principles, procedures and processes. Sovereign nations are entitled to their own systems. However, we must also be careful not to allow extremists to abuse the differences between the systems. This can be avoided. through greater coordination and understanding between governments,” he added. He also stressed the importance of jointly tackling the problem of radicalization and extremism, and said that “anyone who supports radicalization should have no place in any country”. Read also: The government presents a bill on the protection of digital personal data; check details

