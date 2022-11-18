Politics
APEC Summit 2022: Xi Jinping Says Asia Must Not Become Arena of ‘Great Power Contest’
Bangkok, Thailand
CNN
—
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning of the risk of Cold War tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three global summits in the region this month .
Xi started the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by affirming his wish for China to be seen as a driver of regional unity in a written speech released ahead of Friday’s opening day, which also appeared to make veiled shots in the United States.
The Asia-Pacific region is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for the fight against big powers, Xi said in the statement, in which he also denounced any attempt to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations.
No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or our times, he added in the remarks, which were addressed to business leaders gathered on the sidelines of the summit and did not name states -United.
Xi struck a softer tone in a separate address to APEC leaders on Friday morning as the main event began, calling for stability, peace and the development of a fairer world order.
Leaders and representatives from 21 economies from both sides of the Pacific gathering in the Thai capital for the two-day summit will wrestle with the question of how best to promote stability, in a region sitting on the fault lines of the growing competition between the United States and China and grappling with regional tensions and the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Those challenges were palpable on Friday morning as North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the second weapons test by Kim Jong Un’s regime in two days amid heightened provocation from Pyongyang.
US Vice President Kamala Harris met on the sidelines of the summit with leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada to condemn the launch during a briefing unexpected press.
In a speech to business leaders on Friday, Harris said the United States has a deep interest in the region and described America as a strong partner for its economies and a major engine of global growth.
Without mentioning China in her remarks, she also promoted US initiatives to counter Beijing’s regional influence, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, launched by Washington earlier this year, and the Infrastructure and Investment Partnership. global.
The United States is here to stay, said the vice president, who represents the United States at the summit after US President Joe Biden returned for a family event after attending meetings around the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. and the G20 summit in Bali in recent days.
Despite the US-China rivalry, the three summits also offered opportunities to defuse growing tensions and strained communication between the two top world powers.
US-China relations have soured sharply in recent years, with the two sides clashing over Taiwan, the war in Ukraine, North Korea and technology transfer, among other issues.
In August, following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, China fired several missiles into the waters around the self-governing island and stepped up naval and military drills. warplanes in the vicinity. Beijing claims the Democratic Island as its territory, although it has never controlled it, and suspended a number of dialogues with the United States during the visit.
A historic meeting between Xi and Biden on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali on Monday, leaders first since Biden took office, ended with both sides agreeing to strengthen communication and collaborate on issues such as the climate and food security.
After landing in Bangkok on Thursday, Chinese leader Xi held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in the first meeting between the leaders of the two Asian countries in nearly three years. Both sides have called for more cooperation following a breakdown in communication over points of contention from Taiwan to the disputed islands.
What is at stake in the larger meeting, however, is whether the leaders can find consensus on how to deal with Russia’s aggression in an outcome document, or whether the differences in views among the broad group of nations will hamper such an outcome, despite months of discussions among APEC nations. lower level officials.
In an address to business leaders on the sidelines of the summit on Friday morning, French President Emmanuel Macron, invited by host country Thailand, called for consensus and unity against Moscow’s aggression.
Help us send the same message to Russia: stop the war, respect the international order and come back to the table, he said.
Macron also called out the US-China rivalry, warning of the risk to peace if countries are forced to choose between the two great powers.
We need a one world order, Macron said to applause from business leaders.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/17/asia/apec-day-1-bangkok-thailand-intl-hnk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- APEC Summit 2022: Xi Jinping Says Asia Must Not Become Arena of ‘Great Power Contest’
- PM Modi speaks out strongly on issue of terrorist financing, says there is no room for ‘radicalisation’ in any country
- Allison Janney wows in a sheer sparkly dress for the premiere of a new movie | Arena
- Study describes monkeypox cases in cisgender and transgender women
- Donald Trump is finally over | State
- Duggar family blames Anna for Josh’s crimes, cult survivor warns
- Sam Bankman-Fried Says ‘F**k Regulators’, Musk’s Twitter Ultimatum and Making TikToks Instead of Ads
- Study describes monkeypox cases in cisgender and transgender women
- Australia vs England first ODI; Steve Smith innings, score, cameras reveal exchange with David Warner, highlights
- Charts: How much will the transition from coal cost?
- Bruce Willis is not dead, despite Facebook death hoax
- Surge in RSV cases continues to overwhelm hospitals