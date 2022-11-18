APEC Summit 2022: Xi Jinping Says Asia Must Not Become Arena of ‘Great Power Contest’



Bangkok, Thailand

CNN

—



Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning of the risk of Cold War tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three global summits in the region this month .

Xi started the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by affirming his wish for China to be seen as a driver of regional unity in a written speech released ahead of Friday’s opening day, which also appeared to make veiled shots in the United States.

The Asia-Pacific region is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for the fight against big powers, Xi said in the statement, in which he also denounced any attempt to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations.

No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or our times, he added in the remarks, which were addressed to business leaders gathered on the sidelines of the summit and did not name states -United.

Xi struck a softer tone in a separate address to APEC leaders on Friday morning as the main event began, calling for stability, peace and the development of a fairer world order.

Leaders and representatives from 21 economies from both sides of the Pacific gathering in the Thai capital for the two-day summit will wrestle with the question of how best to promote stability, in a region sitting on the fault lines of the growing competition between the United States and China and grappling with regional tensions and the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Those challenges were palpable on Friday morning as North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the second weapons test by Kim Jong Un’s regime in two days amid heightened provocation from Pyongyang.

US Vice President Kamala Harris met on the sidelines of the summit with leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada to condemn the launch during a briefing unexpected press.

In a speech to business leaders on Friday, Harris said the United States has a deep interest in the region and described America as a strong partner for its economies and a major engine of global growth.

Without mentioning China in her remarks, she also promoted US initiatives to counter Beijing’s regional influence, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, launched by Washington earlier this year, and the Infrastructure and Investment Partnership. global.

The United States is here to stay, said the vice president, who represents the United States at the summit after US President Joe Biden returned for a family event after attending meetings around the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. and the G20 summit in Bali in recent days.

Despite the US-China rivalry, the three summits also offered opportunities to defuse growing tensions and strained communication between the two top world powers.

US-China relations have soured sharply in recent years, with the two sides clashing over Taiwan, the war in Ukraine, North Korea and technology transfer, among other issues.

In August, following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, China fired several missiles into the waters around the self-governing island and stepped up naval and military drills. warplanes in the vicinity. Beijing claims the Democratic Island as its territory, although it has never controlled it, and suspended a number of dialogues with the United States during the visit.

A historic meeting between Xi and Biden on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali on Monday, leaders first since Biden took office, ended with both sides agreeing to strengthen communication and collaborate on issues such as the climate and food security.

After landing in Bangkok on Thursday, Chinese leader Xi held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in the first meeting between the leaders of the two Asian countries in nearly three years. Both sides have called for more cooperation following a breakdown in communication over points of contention from Taiwan to the disputed islands.

What is at stake in the larger meeting, however, is whether the leaders can find consensus on how to deal with Russia’s aggression in an outcome document, or whether the differences in views among the broad group of nations will hamper such an outcome, despite months of discussions among APEC nations. lower level officials.

In an address to business leaders on the sidelines of the summit on Friday morning, French President Emmanuel Macron, invited by host country Thailand, called for consensus and unity against Moscow’s aggression.

Help us send the same message to Russia: stop the war, respect the international order and come back to the table, he said.

Macron also called out the US-China rivalry, warning of the risk to peace if countries are forced to choose between the two great powers.

We need a one world order, Macron said to applause from business leaders.