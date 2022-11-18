5 GOP megadonors distancing themselves from Donald Trump: not “AF**king Nickel”





At least five Republican Party megadonors say they are done with Donald Trump as GOP unease with the former president continues to grow following the parties’ poor midterm performance in 2022.

Andy Sabin, Ken Griffin, Ronald Lauder, Steve Schwarzman and Thomas Peterffy all said this week that they were distancing themselves from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

I’m not gonna give (Trump) a fucking dime, said New York metal mogul Andy Sabin, who plans to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he decides to run.

Ultimately, people stayed away (halfway through 2022) because of Trump, Sabin told CNBC. Trump endorsed candidates who weren’t necessarily qualified unless they said I love you, Donald.

Trump has done a lot of things very well and missed the mark in some important areas, hedge fund billionaire and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin told Politico. And for a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation. Griffin said he also supports DeSantis.

Billionaire Ronald Lauder, heir to the Este Lauder fortune, has said he will not donate to the Trump campaign, his spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday. It is unclear who returned in 2024, but he has donated to DeSantis in the past,

Steve Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of The Blackstone Group, said he would not fund Trump’s run, at least in the Republican primary.

America does best when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday, Schwarzman said in a statement to CNBC. It’s time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders, and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.

He did not reveal his preferred candidate for 2024.

Thomas Peterffy, the billionaire founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said he would vote for Trump if he won the GOP nomination, but hoped it wouldn’t come to that.

I think we need a new face, Peterffy told Bloomberg. The problem with Trump is that he has so many negatives that he can’t be elected, period.

