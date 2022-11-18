What it means to be part of the G20 troika for India and developing countries





Given that the G20 includes 20 of the world’s largest economies, which account for approximately 85% of global GDP, over 75% of international trade and approximately two-thirds of the world’s population, assuming its presidency for one year from from December 1, is an important development for India. India will join a small group of developing countries, which includes Mexico, China, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, who have assumed the chairmanship of the group since the G20 launched its annual summit in peak after the 2008 global financial crisis. What makes India’s chairmanship even more special is the fact that for the first time, the ‘troika’ will only include developing countries. , to ensure the continuity of the agenda. Currently, Italy, Indonesia and India are the Troika countries. When India takes over the presidency next month, it will be part of the troika along with its predecessor Indonesia and its successor Brazil. This will provide him with the unique opportunity to examine developments from the perspective of the developing world, reversing the roles of the developed country members who have largely set the tone for discussions at the G20. Thus, all the important issues on which the G20 is focusing, be it food security, rising interest rates, the indebtedness of certain developing countries, the digital economy or the climate change, are likely to be seen as strongly retaining their effects on the poor and vulnerable. consideration. How difficult will this leadership be given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the division among members on this issue? Assuming the leadership of the G20 at a time when the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to wreak havoc on the global economy, disrupting supply chains and creating shortages of food and other essentials, will not be easy for the ‘India. The fact that member countries continue to be divided on the sanctions to be imposed on Russia has made the situation more complex. However, India’s decision to remain diplomatically close to developed countries, such as the US, UK, EU, Japan and South Korea, which are calling for increased action against Russia, while continuing to maintain strong business ties with Moscow, puts him in a unique position of smooth communication with both parties. India could take advantage of this close position with all parties to bridge the gap as much as possible and get things done at the G20. What are the main areas Modi will focus on during this presidency? As G20 chairman and member of the “developing countries troika”, Modi, in addition to focusing on areas of immediate concern such as food and energy security and climate, is expected to push forward issues that would positively affect the poorest countries. Indonesia has started working in areas such as innovation, empowerment of MSMEs and vulnerable groups, and collaboration between developed and developing countries. India’s G20 priorities as set out by the government are inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth, women’s empowerment, digital public infrastructure and technology-enabled development, climate finance, security global food and energy security, among others. TO SHARE Copy link

Posted on November 18, 2022

