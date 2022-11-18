Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: PM Modi

New Delhi: Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy while others do so indirectly by blocking actions against terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday in an apparent reference to Pakistan and China.

He made the remarks in front of delegates from over 70 countries and international organizations at the Third No Money for Terrorism Ministerial Conference on Counter Terrorism Funding hosted by the Home Office here.

The prime minister said organizations and individuals trying to build sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated.

“International organizations must not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism,” he said.

Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy and offer political, ideological and financial support, Modi said, adding, “There can be no ifs and buts in such matters. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert attacks. support of terror.”

The Prime Minister said that it is well known that terrorist organizations get money from several sources, one of which is state support.

New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of providing all-out support to terrorist organizations in the perpetration of attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that in the current times, ideally, no one should need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still some misconceptions about terrorism in some circles, he said.

Modi said the intensity of reaction to different attacks cannot vary depending on where it occurs and all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action.

“Also, sometimes there are indirect arguments put forward in favor of terrorism to block actions against terrorists,” the prime minister said.

China has repeatedly thwarted international efforts to take action by the United Nations against terrorists, primarily against those responsible for the terrorist attacks in India.

Modi said there was no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat. “It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization. It knows no borders. Only a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism,” he said.

It is significant that this conference is taking place in India as the country faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice, the Prime Minister said. “Over the decades, terrorism in various names and forms has tried to hurt India. We have lost thousands of precious lives, but we have fought terrorism with courage.”

Modi said delegates have the opportunity to interact with a country and people who have been steadfast in the fight against terrorism. “We consider even one attack to be one too many. Even one life lost is one too many. Thus, we will have no rest until terrorism is rooted out,” he said.

Modi said rooting out terrorism requires a broader proactive response and to keep citizens safe, no one can wait for terror to come to individual homes. “We need to go after the terrorists, smash their support networks and hit their finances.”

The Prime Minister said that organized crime should not be considered in isolation as it is one of the sources of funding for terrorism. These gangs often have deep ties to terrorist groups and the money earned from arms trafficking, drugs and smuggling is funneled into terrorism, he said.

“These groups also help with logistics and communication. Action against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terrorism. At times, even activities such as money laundering and financial crimes are known to contribute financing terrorism. Fighting it requires global collaboration,” Modi said. said.

In such a complex environment, the United Nations Security Council, Financial Action Task Force, Financial Intelligence Units and the Egmont Group are strengthening cooperation in preventing, detecting and prosecuting the flow of illegal funds, a- he declared. “It helps the war on terror in many ways over the past two decades. It also helps in understanding the risks of terrorist financing.”

During the conference, the Prime Minister also spoke about terrorists using technology, the challenges of the dark net and private currencies.

“It is necessary to have a uniform understanding of new financial technologies. It is also important to involve the private sector in these efforts… But we have to be careful about one thing. The answer is not to demonize technology. to use technology to track, trace and counter terrorism,” he said.

Modi said that many different nations have their own legal principles, procedures and processes, but each must also be careful not to allow extremists to abuse the differences between the systems. “This can be avoided through greater coordination and understanding between governments. Joint operations, intelligence coordination and extradition help in the fight against terrorism.

The two-day conference brings together around 450 delegates from around the world, including ministers and heads of multilateral organizations. Officials said Pakistan and Afghanistan were not attending the conference while China was invited but did not come.