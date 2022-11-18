Pakistan’s top court rejects petition to stop Imran Khan’s protest march





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition to stop former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s protest march, noting that it was a political issue and needed to be resolved politically.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of the ruling coalition had filed the petition against Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, which Khan, 70, called a “Haqeeqi Azadi” (true freedom) march.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and made up of Justices Athar Minallah and Ayesha Malik heard the plea.

After detailed submissions from the parties, the Chief Justice said “this is a political problem that can be solved politically”.

The court then rejected the senator’s request.

During the oral arguments, the Chief Justice also remarked that the parliament should be strengthened to solve the political problems facing the country.

“You are a senator, strengthen the parliament,” he said, addressing the petitioner.

The Chief Justice also clarified that the Supreme Court would intervene if there was a clear threat of a constitutional violation, adding that the constitution allows everyone to protest peacefully, but this should remain within the bounds of the law.

Justice Minallah observed that the executive enjoyed extensive powers to deal with any public order situation and that the powers of the administration and parliament would be weakened due to the intervention of the judiciary.

Judge Malik asked about the mechanism put in place by the government to regulate the protest.

Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman told the court that the administration asked Khan’s party to hold a rally in Rawat, about 25 km from Islamabad and also asked for an affidavit from the PTI to remain peaceful, but he had not provided it until now.

The march started on October 28 from Lahore and is heading towards Islamabad. The PTI announced its intention to hold a landmark energy fair in the capital and also requested permission, but the government did not grant it.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, is seeking to hold a new general election. However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opposes holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November. Khan announced that he would join the long march in Rawalpindi.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only image and title may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pakistans-apex-court-dismisses-petition-to-stop-imran-khans-protest-march-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos