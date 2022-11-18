Donald Trump’s pitch for the White House in 2024 is a Republican headache





Pence told Fox News that I honestly believe this is going to have better choices than Trump. Pompeo, in a beard at Trump’s suggestion that he had become a victim, said Republicans need leaders who look forward, not look in the rearview mirror pretending to be victims.

lose a megaphone

Trump is not only losing money and friends, he is also losing his megaphone. OpenSecrets, which tracks the campaign finance of American politicians, claims that during the 2016 presidential race, Trump received free media attention worth around $5 billion.

It’s hard to see him getting anywhere near that number this time around without the backing of conservative outlets like Rupert Murdochs Fox News.

The newspaper once closely linked to Trump, the New York Post, posted a strap at the bottom of its front page the morning after its launch simply reading: Florida man makes announcement.

The editorial boards of major American newspapers also looked down on his announcement, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. The American Conservatives’ headline read Old Mar-a-Lago Man Yells at Cloud, while the Washington Examiners read Trump 3.0 is a Changed Man. He’s a loser.

Social media platform Twitter, now controlled by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is still banning Trump although it is considering lifting that suspension and Facebook has banned him until next year.

Trump doesn’t seem worried, saying on his own social media platform, Truth Social, that TRUTH SOCIAL has become a phenomenon. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and others. It also looks and works better in my eyes.

He also doesn’t seem overly concerned about the lack of support from Murdoch’s media empire. It’s like 2015 and 2016 when Fox media fought me to the hilt until I won, and they couldn’t have been nicer or more supportive, Trump said.

Media attention instead turned to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump, who has twice backed DeSantis for prior political victories, sees him as his biggest rival for the Republican nomination. Trump has already come up with a nickname for the 44-year-old, calling him Ron DeSanctimonious and accusing him of disrespecting the Kingmaker.

DeSantis is staying away from Trump, refusing to seek midterm endorsement where he won his own governorship in a landslide. DeSantis never spoke about the Jan. 6 riots or the fraudulent election.

Too early to disbar Trump

Yet Republican establishment figure Bill Kristol, a self-styled Never Trumper and former chief of staff to Republican Vice President Dan Quayle, says no one should disbar Trump yet, even with alternatives such as DeSantis.

Don’t underestimate Trump. He won the Republican nomination twice and the presidency once, he said. He launches early to block the momentum of others. He could win the nomination again. He could again win the presidency. I am alarmed.

If Trump understands anything, it’s how to intimidate the GOP into getting behind him… By declaring his candidacy so soon, Trump is once again daring the Republicans to oppose him.

The failure of the red wave to materialize has given star actor Ron DeSantis a clearer path to nomination as the Republican presidential nominee.Getty

Veteran Fox News political commentator Brit Hume thinks Trump shouldn’t have announced his candidacy early and would have been better off waiting for a splintered field of candidates that he could weed out over time.

What he needs is a lot of people in the race, Hume said. I don’t see how such an early announcement, however, helps that because I think one thing an early announcement by one of the high dukes in a party tends to do is prevent other people to participate in the race.

Along with powerful rivals, Trump will no doubt be weighed down by legal troubles. He asks the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate his handling of classified documents, and the New York Attorney General accuses his companies of fraudulently manipulating appraisals of real estate assets he owned. The Jan. 6 committee is also interested, but with Republicans controlling the House, that might be less of an issue.

He still has the support of people like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik, the third GOP member in the House of Representatives who said of Trump this week: It’s time for Republicans to unite. around America’s most popular Republican with a proven track record in conservative governance.

One of the most powerful Republican fundraisers, Senator Lindsey Graham, who said in 2016 that if we nominate Trump we will be destroyed, is also giving Trump a fighting chance. Graham believes Trump’s kickoff speech, which shied away from criticizing his Republican rivals and his usual allegations of voter fraud, set the tone for a Trump comeback.

If President Trump continues on this tone and delivers this message consistently, he will be tough to beat, Graham said. His speech, contrasting his policies and results with the Biden administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election.

Too much luggage?

For Republicans, the choice is a major dilemma that could hurt their chances of wresting power from Biden’s waning popularity in an environment of high inflation and possible recession.

Betting site PredictIt has DeSantis at 44 points to win the Republican nomination over Trump with 37 points. A YouGov poll found that 41% of Republican voters preferred DeSantis, compared to 39% for Trump.

Donors are drawn to cleaner, fresher, younger DeSantis. But for Trump, age and money aren’t his most pressing issues. It is his negativity, his narcissism and his baggage that weigh him down.

At 70, Trump was the oldest of all previous US presidents when he took office. If he takes it back in 2024, he will break the record of Joe Bidens, who took the presidential oath 61 days after turning 78.

When Trump took office in 2016, Forbes estimated he had a fortune of $4.5 billion. On Thursday (AEDT Friday), that estimate was $3.2 billion ($4.8 billion). Trump spent just $66 million of his own money during his 2016 campaign, where he raised $433 million.

He could easily double that expense for a legacy as historic and belated as this. Only one US president has successfully staged a comeback for re-election after being removed from office. It was Grover Cleveland, first elected in 1884, refused re-election in 1888, and rebounded in 1892.

In 2024, we will take back our magnificent and so beautiful White House, Trump told thousands of supporters earlier this month.

Trump’s favorite movie is Citizen Kane, where wealthy protagonist Charles Kane finds himself alone and grows old in a grand old mansion in Florida. This visual might just be playing on Trump’s mind right now.

